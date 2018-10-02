Chance the Rapper pizza sales to benefit his charity

Chance the Rapper performs during XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Any way you slice it, it’s a good idea.

Chance the Rapper’s SocialWorks youth empowerment charity and Connie’s Pizza, 2373 S. Archer, have partnered for a good cause. Beginning Oct. 8, the Chicago pizzamaker will donate 55 percent of proceeds from the special “Take a Chance” pizza to SocialWorks . Patrons are also being asked to round up checks to benefit the charity.

The pizza, in the shape of the No. “3” (naturally), was designed by Chance.

To kick off the initiative, Chance will make a special appearance from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Archer Avenue location. DJ Oreo will also be on-hand for the festivities.