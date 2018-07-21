Jason Mraz, O.A.R., Smokey Robinson — Special Olympics concert photos

at a concert for the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics at Northerly Island. | ASHLEE REZIN/SUN-TIMES

Oh what a night! It was billed as the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, and Saturday night’s music extravaganza at Northerly Island is more than living up to they hype, capping off five days of festivities in Chicago to mark the milestone event. Special guests so far have included Bulls star Jabari Parker and Olympians Michelle Kwan and Hannah Teter.

Musical guests still to come: Chance the Rapper, Jason Mraz, Usher and more.

Here’s a look at the celebration so far:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.