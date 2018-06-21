Chance the Rapper takes inaugural plunge down new Gurnee waterslide

Chance the Rapper took the inaugural ride down the Double Whirlwind, a water slide at the new Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee. | Great Wolf Lodge

Chicago-based musician Chance the Rapper made a splash early Thursday at the opening of Great Wolf Lodge’s new Illinois location, where he took the inaugural plunge down its flagship water slide, the Double Whirlwind.

Chance stopped by the resort’s opening to join kids from the summer program of his youth arts and education nonprofit, SocialWorks, and to accept a $75,000 donation check presented to the charity by the new resort. Nearly 100 campers and their families were invited to visit the Gurnee hotel and waterpark last weekend.

“SocialWorks aims to empower Chicago youth through interactive experiences similar to Great Wolf’s mission of creating joyful memories, which is why we felt it was a fitting partnership,” said Emilio Fabico, the resort’s general manager.

Great Wolf Lodge Illinois features an 80,000 square-foot water park and a 40,000 square-foot adventure park, both of which are only accessible to hotel guests.

Reservations for the park are available starting June 22.