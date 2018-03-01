Chance the Rapper talk set for Monday at MCA

Chicago’s Chance the Rapper heads to the Museum of Contemporary Art on March 5 for an evening of conversation as part of the museum’s In Sight Out series.

The talk, which starts at 6 p.m. inside the MCA’s Edlis Neeson Theater, will be moderated by Pitchfork writers and editors and moderated by Adrienne Samuels Gibbs. The museum is located at 220 E. Chicago.

The In Sight Out series is a chance for “cutting-edge artists and cultural influencers to engage with new perspectives in music, art, and culture.” Previous talks have featured Neko Case, Jeff Tweedy and Solange, among others. Chance’s talk was originally slated for this past November but had to be rescheduled.

Tickets are $20 and available starting at noon March 2 at mcachicago.org.