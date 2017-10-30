Chance the Rapper to host ‘SNL’ Thanksgiving episode

Chance the Rapper, who won an Emmy nomination for his attempt to spread Christmas cheer last year as a “Saturday Night Live” musical guest, will help America warm up for Thanksgiving as the show’s full-on host.

NBC announced Monday that the Chicago musician will host the Nov. 18 episode. The musical guest will be Eminem, raising the possibility of a collaboration between the veteran rapper and the younger, fast-rising hip-hop star.

Chance has been the show’s musical guest twice before, the most recent being last December, when he collaborated with Kenan Thompson on music video about the last holiday season of the Obama administration, in the vein of Run-DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis.” The duo was nominated for (but didn’t win) the best original song Emmy.

After two weeks off, “SNL” returns live this weekend with host and Bernie Sanders impersonator Larry David, alongside musical guest (and former “SNL” host) Miley Cyrus.

The Nov. 11 episode will be the hosting debut of stand-up comedian Tiffany Haddish, the breakout star of last summer’s hit movie “Girl Trip.” Taylor Swift (another former host) will be the musical guest