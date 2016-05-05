Channing Tatum is bringing his ‘Magic Mike’ act to Las Vegas

Matthew McConaughey as Dallas and Channing Tatum as Mike in the dramatic comedy "Magic MIke." | Warner Bros.

LAS VEGAS — Channing Tatum is bringing his “Magic Mike” act to Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old actor has announced that he’s directing “Magic Mike Live Las Vegas.” It’s billed as a live male strip revue based on the movie “Magic Mike” and a sequel, “Magic Mike XXL.”

Tatum starred as the title character in the films and is a former stripper himself, but he says he won’t be taking the stage for the live show. Alison Faulk did choreography for the movies and will also choreograph the live act.

“Magic Mike Live Las Vegas” is scheduled to begin previews at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in March 2017.

Associated Press