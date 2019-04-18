Chelsea Handler’s new ‘Life Will Be the Death of Me’ tops bestsellers list

Chelsea Handler's new memoir goes straight to the top of the bestsellers list. The author-comedian has two sold-out shows April 26 at Chicago's Athenaeum Theatre. | Provided photo

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Someone Knows” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Lost Roses” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

4. “Two Weeks” by Karen Kingsbury (Howard)

5. “The Cornwalls are Gone” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

6. “Celtic Empire” by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “The Tale Teller” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

8. “Run Away” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Metropolis” by Philip Kerr (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

11. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “Miracle at St. Andrews” by Patterson/De Jonge (Little, Brown)

13. “Wild Card” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

15. “The Chef” by James Patterson and Max DiLallo (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Life Will Be the Death of Me…and you too!” by Chelsea Handler (Spiegel & Grau)

2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. “The Path Made Clear” by Orpah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

4. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. “Wolfpack” by Abby Wambach (Celedon Books)

6. “Clean & Lean” by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Charged” by Emily Bazelton (Random House)

8. “The Matriarch” by Susan Page (Twelve)

9. “Eat to Beat Disease” by William W. Li (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “The Right Side of History” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

11. “Freedom to Focus” by Michael Hyatt (Baker)

12. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

13. “Working” by Robert A. Caro (Knopf)

14. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

15. “Franklin Steak” by Franklin/Mackay (Ten Speed)