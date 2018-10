Chelsea Peretti exiting ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Chelsea Peretti attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Actress Chelsea Peretti announced Wednesday that she will not be back for a full season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

The police sitcom, which was cancelled by Fox and quickly snatched up by NBC following public outcry on social media, is set to debut midseason on its new network.

Peretti, who stars as civilian office manager Gina Linetti, made the announcement via social media Wednesday, adding “that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back.”