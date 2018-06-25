Cher catches ‘The Cher Show,’ shares her opinion

Just days before Thursday’s official opening of “The Cher Show,” the world premiere musical has been seen by its most important fan: Cher herself.

The iconic singer and actress caught the production over the weekend at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre, a show spokeswoman confirmed. Cher told the Chicago Tribune that the show “needs work” but she was surprised by the realism of some cast members.

“In many parts, it was much, much better than I thought it would be,” she said. “And there were no parts where I wanted to gouge my eyes out.”

This weekend, we had a visit from the legend herself. 🙌💋 pic.twitter.com/JIbsNI0yRW — The Cher Show (@TheCherShow) June 25, 2018

Three women play different facets of Cher in the Broadway-bound, biographical jukebox musical, scheduled to run through July 15.