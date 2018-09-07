Cher bringing new world tour to United Center

n this file photo taken on July 16, 2018 Cher poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the world premiere of the film "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" in London. | ANTHONY HARVEY/AFP/Getty Images

Her life story is the subject of “The Cher Show” stage musical, which had its world premiere right here in Chicago. She’s currently stealing the show on the big screen in “Mamma Mia! 2.” And her Abba tribute album “Dancing Queen” is due Sept. 28.

And now Cher is hitting the road with her Here We Go Again Tour, kicking off Jan. 17, 2019, in Ft. Myers, Florida, and arriving in Chicago Feb. 8, 2019.

Tickets for the United Center show will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 via livnation.com. A CitiCard presale kicks off 10 a.m. Sept. 12. There’s also a special offer for all U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online: You’ll be eligible to receive one physical or digital copy of Cher’s new album as part of your purchase (valid through May 19, 2019).