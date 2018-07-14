ABC7’s Cheryl Scott says ‘yes’ to sky-high marriage proposal

ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said she is feeling “on top of the world” after a sky-high proposal this weekend on top of the Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii.

Dante Deiana, Scott’s longtime boyfriend, popped the question at the 10,000-foot summit of the volcano while the two were vacationing on the island.

The Chicago meteorologist announced their engagement on Instagram Saturday afternoon with a set of four photos, including one of Deiana down on one knee and a shot of the couple embracing, with Scott showing off her new ring.

Scott said called sunset proposal was “a dream for anyone but especially this meteorologist.”

Deiana, a DJ and Massachusetts native, also announced their engagement on Instagram, saying the proposal “all came together on top of a volcano above the clouds at sunset with the girl of my dreams.”