ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said she is feeling “on top of the world” after a sky-high proposal this weekend on top of the Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii.
Dante Deiana, Scott’s longtime boyfriend, popped the question at the 10,000-foot summit of the volcano while the two were vacationing on the island.
The Chicago meteorologist announced their engagement on Instagram Saturday afternoon with a set of four photos, including one of Deiana down on one knee and a shot of the couple embracing, with Scott showing off her new ring.
YES”…. THIS MOMENT!! Makes me feel like I’m on top of the world! I came to Maui hoping for an amazing trip filled with adventure and I’m returning home with so much more… filled with so much love, ENGAGED! Dante Deiana, This proposal is beyond words and so magical. You have taken my heart to a new level…. sky high! I am so excited to share the rest of life and every adventure with you! Thank you for making me feel so incredibly special and kudos to pulling off this epic, surprise proposal on top of Haleakala Volcano! Are you kidding me??? 10,000 feet high… above the clouds… at sunset! A dream for anyone but especially for this Meteorologist! You are everything! I love you! @primadante #ttmab #engaged #proposal #maui #love
Scott said called sunset proposal was “a dream for anyone but especially this meteorologist.”
Deiana, a DJ and Massachusetts native, also announced their engagement on Instagram, saying the proposal “all came together on top of a volcano above the clouds at sunset with the girl of my dreams.”