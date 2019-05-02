‘The Chi’ renewed for third season on Showtime

Emmet (Jacob Latimore, left) and Brandon (Jason Mitchell) talk things out on the May 5, 2019, episode of "The Chi." | Showtime

Showtime has renewed “The Chi” for a third season, assuring the South Side drama will continue beyond the season finale next month.

Chicago natives Lena Waithe and Common are executive producers of the drama series, which is shot entirely in the city.

“ ‘The Chi’ revels in revealing the beating heart of the South Side of Chicago,” Gary Levine, Showtime’s president of entertainment, said in a statement. “We, like our viewers, have fallen in love with these characters and we remain eager to see where Lena and her fellow artists will take them in season three.”