Chicago chefs, others react to Anthony Bourdain’s death

News of the death of celebrity chef and author Anthony Bourdain shook the restaurant world and beyond Friday morning, with chefs reflections on the 61-year-old’s impact echoed by expressions of grief and gratitude from entertainers, politicians and other cultural icons.

Bourdain was found unresponsive Friday morning in a hotel in Strasbourg, France where he was filming an episode of his award-winning CNN series “Parts Unknown.” CNN called his death a suicide in a statement early Monday.

Chicago chef Rick Bayless said the loss of Bordain is“sad and so difficult to understand.”

“I struggled with Bourdain sometimes — his brashness and one-liner quips — but I also know that more than anyone else he inspired millions of people to break out of their shells and experience the fullness our world has to offer,” said Bayless, whose restaurants include Frontera Grill and Topolobampo. “And I know he is the reason that thousands of young cooks have pursued a career in the kitchen. He made loving and cooking food one of the hippest things anyone could dedicate themselves to. For years to come, his loss will be palpable in the culinary world.”

Stephanie Izard, the Chicago restaurateur and chef famous from TV’s “Top Chef” and as one of the Food Network’s “Iron Chefs,” said: “Tony was very supportive of me since the first time we met on the set of ‘Top Chef ‘12 years ago. When he paid me a compliment, it made a long lasting impact because, simply, he was never full of s—.”

Izard called Bourdain “more well-spoken than I could keep up with. Out living life and exploring the world, as I wish I could. I will always admire him and be thankful I got to spend a little time with him.”

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, said Bourdain “brought happiness to millions of people. I’m so sad that he ultimately couldn’t find it for himself.”

David Axelrod, who was a top adviser to former President Barack Obama and who founded the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, noted that Bourdain’s death follows the death of designer Kate Spade by suicide days earlier.

“Now, Anthony Bourdain,” Axelrod tweeted. “How terribly sad! Please, please, let us treat mental illness, depression and suicide as health issues, not defects of character. That stigma is part of what prevents people from getting help they need. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay tweeted that he was stunned and saddened by the loss. Ramsay wrote that Bourdain “brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures.”

“Bizarre Foods” host Andrew Zimmern wrote that a piece of his heart “is truly broken.” Zimmern said “the sad cruel irony” is that in the last year, Bourdain had never been happier.

Actor and former “Man v. Food” host Adam Richman tweeted “Why?” Richman said his heart was with Bourdain.

Contributing: The Associated Press