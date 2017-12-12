Chicago critics name ‘Lady Bird’ the best film of 2017

Laurie Metcalf (right) with Saoirse Ronan in a scene from "Lady Bird." Metcalf snagged best supporting actress honors from the National Board of Review on Tuesday. | Merie Wallace/A24 via AP

“Lady Bird,” the widely acclaimed slice-of-life film whose cast includes two vaunted Steppenwolf Theatre actors, was chosen as the year’s best movie Tuesday by the Chicago Film Critics Association.

Also honored was the movie’s young star, Saoirse Ronan, named best actress. Laurie Metcalf, who with fellow Steppenwolf veteran Tracy Letts plays a parent to the teenage heroine, won the best supporting actress award, and “Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig was named most promising filmmaker.

Another big winner among the critics was “Call My by Your Name,” a love story that opens Friday in Chicago. Star Timothee Chalamet received two honors — best actor and most promising performer — and the script by James Ivory was cited as the best adapted screenplay.

Christopher Nolan was selected as best director for last summer’s World War II epic “Dunkirk.” Former Chicago improviser Jordan Peele won best original screenplay for his satirical horror film “Get Out.”

Here are the other winners.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: “The Square”

BEST DOCUMENTARY: “Jane”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: “Coco”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049”

BEST EDITING: Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss, “Baby Driver”

BEST ART DIRECTION: “Blade Runner 2049”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Johnny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”