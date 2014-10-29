Our Pledge To You

10/29/2014, 03:01am

‘Chicago Fire’s’ Taylor Kinney on Severide’s new lady friend

By Lori Rackl
Lindseride shippers, look out: Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) may be moving on from “Chicago P.D.’s” Erin Lindsay — at least for the next few “Chicago Fire” episodes.

Tuesday’s “Chicago Fire” saw the introduction of guest star Serinda Swan for a multi-episode arc on the NBC drama. Swan plays Brittany Baker, a graphic designer destined to be Severide’s love interest.

The two had a meet-cute over a craps table in a Las Vegas casino, so what could go wrong there?

“She’s going to be a welcome person on our set,” Kinney said during an interview last month, before Swan came to town to film her scenes. “She’s a sweetheart.”

This isn’t the first time Kinney has worked with Swan, a regular on USA Network’s “Graceland.” The Canadian actress also appeared in “Smallville” and the A&E crime drama “Breakout Kings,” which was canceled after two seasons in 2012. In 2011, Kinney guested on an episode of “Breakout Kings,” co-created by “Chicago Fire” showrunner Matt Olmstead.

As for Severide’s relationship with Det. Lindsay, a budding romance that was going strong until Severide went off the rails after Shay’s (Lauren German) death in the season premiere?

“That’s on the backburner,” Kinney said. “For now.”

 

 

Lori Rackl