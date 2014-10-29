‘Chicago Fire’s’ Taylor Kinney on Severide’s new lady friend

Lindseride shippers, look out: Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) may be moving on from “Chicago P.D.’s” Erin Lindsay — at least for the next few “Chicago Fire” episodes.

Tuesday’s “Chicago Fire” saw the introduction of guest star Serinda Swan for a multi-episode arc on the NBC drama. Swan plays Brittany Baker, a graphic designer destined to be Severide’s love interest.

The two had a meet-cute over a craps table in a Las Vegas casino, so what could go wrong there?

“She’s going to be a welcome person on our set,” Kinney said during an interview last month, before Swan came to town to film her scenes. “She’s a sweetheart.”

This isn’t the first time Kinney has worked with Swan, a regular on USA Network’s “Graceland.” The Canadian actress also appeared in “Smallville” and the A&E crime drama “Breakout Kings,” which was canceled after two seasons in 2012. In 2011, Kinney guested on an episode of “Breakout Kings,” co-created by “Chicago Fire” showrunner Matt Olmstead.

As for Severide’s relationship with Det. Lindsay, a budding romance that was going strong until Severide went off the rails after Shay’s (Lauren German) death in the season premiere?

“That’s on the backburner,” Kinney said. “For now.”