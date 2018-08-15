Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: August 17-19

Another weekend is upon us. Here our top recommendations for fun, free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend:

Fighter jets and more at the annual Air and Water Show

Cards Against Humanity Comics headline at the Bentwood Comedy Fest

Get out your paintbrush to support the Friends of the Chicago River

Stroll the cobblestone streets in the Glenwood Ave Arts District during the Arts Fest

These ideas and more all in this week’s Free and Cheap weekend Guide from the Sun-Times:

Chicago Air and Water Show

WHAT: Dozens of planes and boats of all sizes will be flying and sailing along the shores of Lake Michigan, in an outdoor performance of the marvels of transport engineering.

It’s been happening every year off the shores of Lake Michigan since 1959, and it’s happening again. The Chicago Air and Water Show draws millions to North Avenue Beach (as if it wasn’t busy enough already) to watch amazing performances on and above Lake Michigan.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 and Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.



WHERE: North Avenue Beach, Chicago

COST: FREE

GETTING THERE: CTA Red Line, Clark/Division; Brown Line, Sedgewick; buses 22, 36, 72, 151, 156

MORE INFO: City of Chicago website

Pilsen Fest

WHAT: The Pilsen neighborhood hosts an outdoor street festival.

With food, music, drinks and more, Pilsen Fest is a celebration of Latino culture and of Pilsen’s heritage and history, and showcases the diversity and value that the Pilsen neighborhood brings to Chicago. Around 80,000 are expected to attend this year.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 and Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, noon – 10 p.m.



WHERE: 18th Street and Blue Island Avenue, Chicago



GETTING THERE: CTA Pink Line, 18th; buses 18, 60



COST: $5



MORE INFO: Pilsen Fest website. Plus take a walking tour of Pilsen with the help of our Sun-Times travel guide to the neighborhood, The Grid: Exploring Pilsen.



DIY Art by the Chicago River

WHAT: A public painting event, followed by a public display of the art painted then, will take place on the Chicago Riverwalk to fundraise for Friends of the Chicago River.



Plein-air, French literal for “open-air,” usually refers to French impressionist painting styles which emphasize observations of outdoor light and atmosphere.

This weekend’s festival will mean dozens of artists painting on the Chicago Riverwalk, drawing inspiration from the Chicago River, in the morning, followed by a public exhibition and sale of the same art that afternoon at the McCormick Bridgehouse & Chicago River Museum. A portion of the proceeds will go to support the museum.

WHEN: Painting, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, from 8 a.m. to noon; art display, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: McCormick Bridgehouse & Chicago River Museum; the southwest bridge tower at Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive; 99 Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago

GETTING THERE: CTA Red Line, Lake; Brown, Green, Orange, Pink lines, State/Lake; buses 3, 6, 10, 146, 147, 151, 157

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: Visit the McCormick Bridgehouse & Chicago River Museum

Other suggestions

