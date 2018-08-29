Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: Aug. 31 – Sept. 2

Looking for things to do that won’t break the bank? We’ve got you covered with our weekly guide of free and cheap things to do in the city.

Chicago Jazz Festival – Free

What: The Chicago Jazz festival kicks off this week with performances at Millennium Park and neighborhoods all over town.

When: Aug. 29 to Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavillion, Michigan Ave. and Columbus Ave., Chicago

Live on the Lake – Free

What: Navy Pier is hosting a weekend of all ages shows starting with Rod Tuffcurls & The Benchpress and Workout Music on Friday, Nick Lynch Band on Saturday and Indika Reggae Band on Sunday.

When: Starts at 2 p.m. or later, depending on the day.

Where: Navy Pier

Adler Planetarium – Free

What: Adler Planetarium is offering Illinois residents free general admission to celebrate the final days of summer vacation before children get back to school.

When: Aug. 27 to Aug. 31., 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Adler Planetarium, 1300 South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

Midnight Circus in the Park – $5

What: Professional circus performers ditch the tent and bring their act to Chicago’s parks. Children under the age of 2 get in free.

When: Aug. 31, Sept. 1 to 2.

Where: McKinley Park, 2210 West Pershing Road, Chicago

Labor Day Fireworks Cruise – $20

What: Celebrate Labor Day weekend on the water with a cruise. Watch fireworks to the sound of a live DJ and enjoy some cocktails.

When: Sept. 1, 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: DuSable Harbor, 200 North Breakwater Access, Chicago

African Festival of the Arts – $20

What: This festival includes a marketplace, food tastings, performances, art and plenty of shopping.

When: Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 51st Street at Cottage Grove Ave.

