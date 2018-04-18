Chicago Jazz Festival expands run, includes final Chicago gig by Ramsey Lewis

Jazz pianist/composer Ramsey Lewis will give his final Chicago performance at this year's Jazz Festival. | ON RHODES PHOTO

The 2018 Chicago Jazz Festival will feature an expanded run and the final live Chicago performance by jazz icon Ramsey Lewis before his retirement, it was announced Wednesday by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The 40th annual festival, which in years past has run Labor Day weekend in Millennium Park, will now run for 10 days — Aug. 24 through Sept. 2 — with free neighborhood venue shows beginning Aug. 24 (schedule/locations to be announced in June), and Pritzker Pavilion and Chicago Cultural Center performances Aug. 29-Sept. 2.

Other headliners include Kurt Elling, Dianne Reeves, Maceo Parker, the Orbert Davis Chicago Jazz Philharmonic, and a special tribute to Willie Pickens.

The 82-year-old Grammy-winning Lewis will headline the Pritzker Pavilion on Sunday Sept. 1. The jazz pianist, who grew up in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood, has recorded more than 80 albums in his career and has won three Grammy Awards. His biggest hits include “The In Crowd,” “Hang on Sloopy” and “Wade in the Water.” Also a classically trained pianist, Lewis made his debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Ravinia in 2015, performing the world premiere of his “Concerto for Jazz Trio and Orchestra.” He was honored with the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award in 2007. In 2002, Lewis was among the Chicagoans who briefly carried the Winter Olympics torch through its Chicago relay.

“It will be an honor to experience the music of the great Ramsey Lewis during his final live performance in Chicago,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel, in today’s announcement. “For more than 60 years, Ramsey Lewis has been a legendary figure in the music industry and we are proud that he has called Chicago home throughout his life.”

Here’s the schedule for the festival announced Wednesday (more information is available at chicagojazzfestival.us):

AUGUST 29

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavillion

6:30–9 p.m.: Orbert Davis Chicago Jazz Philharmonic: Legends and Lions

AUGUST 30

Chicago Cultural Center, Claudia Cassidy Theater

11 a.m.–Noon: Paul Giallorenzo (Trio)

12:15–1:15 p.m.: Great Black Music Ensemble (Octet)

1:45–2:45 p.m.: Young Chicago Authors (Spoken Word Event)

3:15–4:15 p.m.: Miyumi Project (Sextet)

Chicago Cultural Center, Preston Bradley Hall

12:30–1:30 p.m.: Carmen Stokes (Quartet)

2:00–3:00 p.m.: Stu Mindeman (Trio)

3:30– 4:30 p.m. : Chicago Cellar Boys (Quintet)

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5 p.m.: New Orleans-inspired Second-line Procession Presented by Mystic Crew of Laff Theater Co. featuring the Big Shoulders Brass Band (starts at Cloud Gate and proceeds around the Great Lawn to the Jay Pritzker Pavilion)

5:25–6:15 p.m.: Geof Bradfield

6:30–7:25 p.m.: Nicole Mitchell’s Mandorla Awakening

7:45–9 p.m.: Kurt Elling

AUGUST 31

Millennium Park, Von Freeman Pavilion (South Promenade)

11:30 a.m.–12:25 p.m.:Junius Paul

12:40 – 1:35 p.m.: Quin Kirchner

1:502–:45 p.m.: Chris Speed Trio

3:00–4:00 p.m. Greg Ward and 10 Tongues

Jazz and Heritage Pavilion (North Promenade)

Noon–1 p.m.: Gayle Kolb

1:30–2:30 p.m.: Roy McGrath

3:00–4:00 p.m.: Steve Million

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45 p.m.: New Orleans-inspired Second-line Procession Presented by Mystic Crew of Laff Theater Co. featuring the Big Shoulders Brass Band (starts at Cloud Gate and proceeds around the Great Lawn to the Jay Pritzker Pavilion)

4:15–5:05 p.m.:Tribute to Dr. Richard Muhal Abrams

5:25–6:15 p.m.: Sabertooth 25th Anniversary

6:30–7:25 p.m.: Louis Hayes: “Seranade for Horace”

7:45–9 p.m.: Dianne Reeves

SEPT. 1

Millennium Park, Von Freeman Pavilion (South Promenade)

11:30 a.m.–12:25 p.m.: Black Diamond

12:40–1:35 p.m.: Dustin Laurenzi

1:50–2:45 p.m.: Matthew Shipp and Ivo Perelman

3:00–4:00 p.m.: Amina Claudine Myers Trio

Jazz and Heritage Pavilion (North Promenade)

Noon–1 p.m.: Bruce Henry

1:30–2:30 p.m.: The Chuck Webb Band featuring Margaret Murphy

3:00–4:00 p.m.: Nolatet

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45 p.m.: New Orleans-inspired Second-line Procession Presented by Mystic Crew of Laff Theater Co. featuring the Big Shoulders Brass Band (starts at Cloud Gate and proceeds around the Great Lawn to the Jay Pritzker Pavilion)

4:15–5:05 p.m.: Tribute to Willie Pickens

5:25–6:10 p.m.: Kenny Barron Quintet

6:25–7:25 p.m.: Darcy James Argue

7:45–9 p.m.: Ramsey Lewis

SEPT. 2

Millennium Park, Von Freeman Pavilion (South Promenade)

11:30 a.m. –12:25 p.m.: Tribute to John Wright

12:40–1:35 p.m.: Jaimie Branch’s Fly or Die

1:50–2:45 p.m.: Jason Stein Quartet

3:00–4:00 p.m.: Eric Revis Quartet

Jazz and Heritage Pavilion (North Promenade)

Jazz and Heritage Pavilion (North Promenade)

Noon–1 p.m.: Quentin Coaxum

1:30–2:30 p.m.: Alejandro Urzagaste

3:00–4:00 p.m.: Fareed Haque

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45 p.m.: New Orleans-inspired Second-line Procession Presented by Mystic Crew of Laff Theater Co. featuring the Big Shoulders Brass Band (starts at Cloud Gate and proceeds around the Great Lawn to the Jay Pritzker Pavilion)

4:15–5:05 p.m.: Matt Ulery’s Loom Large

5:25–6:10 p.m.: Arturo O’Farrill Sextet

6:25–7:25 p.m.: Charles McPherson and Barry Harris Quartet

7:45–9:00 p.m.: Maceo Parker