Chicago poet, publisher Haki Madhubuti gives papers to U. of Illinois

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has obtained a collection of papers from Chicago poet, publisher and educator Haki Madhubuti, founder of the Third World Press Foundation, the oldest independent black-owned publisher in the United States.

The university’s Rare Book and Manuscript Library announced the acquisition, which includes documents from Third World Press, which has published the works of many prominent African-American writers, including Gwendolyn Brooks.

University officials say the materials provide a record of the organization’s workings. Documents describe its editorial processes, correspondence with key literary figures, marketing, distribution and fund-raising.

Madhubuti, 75, wanted the papers to stay in Illinois. “This is my state,” he says.

