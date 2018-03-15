Chicago Shakespeare season boasts ‘Hamlet,’ ‘Bedknobs and Broomsticks’

Featured in Chicago Shakespeare’s 2018/19 Season is the National Theatre of Great Britain’s award-winning production of "An Inspector Calls." | Mark Douet

Fourteen productions will be presented by Chicago Shakespeare Theater within its 2018-2019 season it was announced this week. Staging will take place among the company’s four performance spaces: The Courtyard Theater, Upstairs, The Yard, and for the first time, the lobby Pub.

Highlights of the season include the North American Premiere of London’s West End hit comedy “Nell Gwynn,” the National Theatre production of “An Inspector Calls,” Barbara Gaines’ reimagined “Hamlet” and the world premiere musical of “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” based on the beloved Disney movie.

Here’s the complete lineup:

June 27-Aug. 19: “Peter Pan, A Musical Adventure,” directed and chorographed by Amber Mak; Courtyard Theater

July- August 2018: Shakespeare in the Parks series of free performances at area neighborhood parks

Sept. 12-22: The Big in Belgium series, featuring the Belgian company SKaGeN and their production of Valentijn Dhaenens’ solo work, “BigMouth”; Upstairs Theater

Sept. 20-Nov. 14: “Nell Gwynn, the North American premiere of Jessica Swayle’s music and dance-filled play directed by Christopher Luscombe; Courtyard Theater

Oct. 23-Nov. 24: The Big in Belgium series, featuring “Fight Night,” directed by Alexander Devriendt; The Yard

Nov. 20-Dec. 31: “Q Brothers Christmas Carol,” the beloved annual production returns for another holiday season, written by Q Brothers Collective (GQ, JQ, Jax, Pos) and directed by GQ and JQ; The Yard

Dec. 6. 2018-Jan. 27, 2019: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Joe Dowling, Courtyard Theater

Jan. 22-Feb. 3, 2019: The Big in Belgium Series, featuring Us/Them, directed by Carly Wijs, Upstairs Theater

Jan. 24-27, 2019: Worldstage series, France’s “L’apres midi d’un foehn,” in conjunction with the Chicago International Puppet Festival; The Yard

Feb. 23-March 16, 2019: “Short Shakespeare! Macbeth,” directed by Marti Lyons; Courtyard Theater

Feb. 19-March 10, 2019: Worldstage Series, “An Inspector Calls,” the National Theatre of Great Britain, directed by Stephen Daldry; The Yard

March 5-21, 2019: Worldstage series, Ireland’s “Two Pints,’ directed by Caitriona McLaughlin; The Pub

April 17-June 19, 2019: “Hamlet,” directed by Barbara Gaines; Courtyard Theater

May 30-July 28 2019: “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” a world premiere musical based on the classic Disney film, with original music/lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, new songs/music by Neil Bartram, and a book by Brian Hill, directed by Rachel Rockwell; The Yard

For complete series information and ticket info, visit chicagoshakes.com