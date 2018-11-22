Chicago’s 85th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade: Photos

Volunteers at the Thanksgiving Day Parade maneuver a Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer balloon down State Street on November 22, 2018 | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

Chicago’s 85th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade stepped off Thursday.

Over 5,000 participants including marching bands, floats, theater productions and celebrities started at State Street and Congress Parkway and moved north on Randolph Street.

This year’s grand marshal was Bugs Bunny.

Other highlights included the Harlem Globetrotters, the Royal Bahamas Police Force Marching Band, Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Human Rhythm Project, Boys Scouts of America, Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, Mandala South Asian Performing Arts and Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament.

