Curtain Call: ‘Augie March’ and more theater openings, previews May 3-9
If it’s live theater you seek, we’ve got you covered. From comedy and drama to musicals and dance, Chicago area stages offer something for everyone. Here’s what’s happening in the week ahead:
PICK OF THE WEEK:
“The Adventures of Augie March”: Saul Bellow’s great American novel comes to the stage in a world premiere adaptation by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Auburn (“Proof”). Published in 1953, the novel was instantly hailed as a classic. Augie March, the story’s narrator, grows up in Chicago during the Great Depression, and the story follows his coming-of-age as he discovers what it takes to succeed in the world. Bellow, a winner of the Nobel Prize for literature, was a University of Chicago faculty member for three decades, and his experiences in the city informed his writing. Patrick Mulvey leads a strong cast of a dozen Chicago actors; Charles Newell directs. Previews begin May 9, opens May 18; to June 9. Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis, $50-$74; courttheatre.org
“Certain Women of an Age”: Margaret Trudeau, the mother of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in her one-woman show, which chronicles her public and private journeys; directed by Kimberly Senior. May 9-12. UP Comedy Club at The Second City, 230 W. North, $45; secondcity.com
“Dress the Part”: The Q Brothers in a two-person hip-hop musical retelling of Shakespeare’s “Two Gentlemen of Verona.” May 8-10. Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted, $20; steppenwolf.org
“Chicago the Musical”: A universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz featuring Heisman Trophy winner and NFL legend Eddie George as lawyer Billy Flynn. May 7-12. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $30-$95; broadwayinchicago.com
“Into the Breeches!”: George Brant’s comedy set in 1942 as the men go off to war and the local theater is left without its director and leading man; directed by Jessica Thebus. Previews begin May 9, opens May 18; to June. 16. Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $30-$88; northlight.org
“Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein”: An evening of ghost stories comes to life as Shelley unspools her tale of Victor Frankenstein and his experiment to create life; directed by David Catlin. Previews begin May 8, opens May 19; to Aug. 4. Lookingglass Theatre, Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan, $45-$86; lookingglasstheatre.org
“Miracle”: Jason Brett and Michael Mahler’s musical set against the backdrop of the Chicago Cubs 2016 championship season; directed by Damon Kiely. Previews begin May 8, opens May 17; in an open run. Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted, $59-$69; miraclethemusical.com
“The Mushroom Cure”: Written and performed by Adam Strauss, this is the true story of one man’s attempt to treat his severe OCD with psychedelics. Previews begin May 9, opens May 11; to June 9. Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $29-$35; greenhousetheater.org
“Next to Normal”: The musical explores how family trauma can fracture the American Dream while also leading to a chance at new beginnings; directed by David Cromer. Previews begin May 8, opens May 15; to June 16. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$80; writerstheatre.org
“The Secret of the Biological Clock”: Playwright Andie Arthur asks the question: What happens when teen detectives grow up? Previews begin May 4; opens May 6; to June 2. Eclectic Full Contact Theatre at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, $27, $32; eclectic-theatre.com
“Single Black Female”: Lisa B. Thompson’s two-woman show that explores the lives of African American middle-class women; directed by TaRon Patton. Previews begin May 3, opens May 6; to May 19. Congo Square Theatre at eta Creative Arts, 7558 S. South Chicago, $25-$35; congosquaretheatre.org
“Space — The Musical”: Brandon Sherman’s musical comedy about a ragtag crew of space cleaners who sail around the stars disposing of the junk left behind; directed by Sherman. Opens May 5; to June 2. The Annoyance, 851 W. Belmont, $18; theannoyance.com
“Sleeping Beauty”: The classic fairy tale in ballet form; choreographed by Anna Reznik and Alexei Kremnev. May 4. A&A Ballet at Studebaker Theatre, 410 S. Michigan, $25-$45; aacenterfordance.org
“That’s Weird, Grandma — Stories That Sing and Dance”: A mix of new and classic song-and-dance numbers performed to music composed by company musicians. Preview May 3, opens May 4; to May 25. Barrel of Monkeys at Neo-Futurists Theater, 5153 N. Ashland, $5-$20; barrelofmonkeys.org
“The Winter’s Tale”: Robert Falls directs Shakespeare’s tale about a paranoid king who accuses his queen of infidelity, setting off a calamitous series of events. Previews begin May 4, opens May 13; to June 9. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $20-$80; goodmantheatre.org
“West Side Story”: New production of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical stars Corey Cott and Mikaela Bennett; directed by Francesca Zambello. Preview May 3, opens May 4; to June 2. Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker, $26-$219; lyricopera.org
Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.