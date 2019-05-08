Curtain Call: ‘Six’ and more theater openings, previews May 10-16

Playing queens in "Six" at Chicago Shakespeare Theater are Andrea Macasaet (from left), Brittney Mack, Anna Uzele, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly and Adrianna Hicks. | Jeff Sciortino

If it’s live theater you seek, we’ve got you covered. From comedy and drama to musicals and dance, Chicago area stages offer something for everyone. Here’s what’s happening in the week ahead:

PICK OF THE WEEK:

“Six”: Henry the VIII had six wives but he’s the one who got all the press. Two years ago two Cambridge University students — Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow — decided to correct this by flipping the narrative and letting the queens tell their story in a new musical. Backed by an all-women band, the Ladies in Waiting, the score employs everything from pop and rap to Adele-style ballads. A hit at the Edinburgh Fringe, it is now drawing crowds in London’s West End and was nominated for five Olivier Awards. The cast features Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele. Co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage. Previews begin May 14, opens May 23; to July 28. Chicago Shakespeare at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $32-$55; (312) 595-5600; chicagoshakes.com

More openings and previews:

Ballet Hispanico: Performing Annabele Lopez Ochoa’s “Sombreisimo,” Michelle Manzanales’ “Con Brazos Abiertos,” Taniz Perez-Salas’ “3. Catorce Dieciseis.” May 11. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $49-$59; atthemac.org

“Bloomsday”: Steven Dietz’s love story set against the backdrop of James Joyce’s “Ulysses”; directed by J.R. Sullivan. Previews begin May 16, opens May 20; to June 22. Remy Bumppo Theatre Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, 2257 N. Lincoln, $37.75-$62.75; remybumppo.org

“The Crowd You’re in With”: Rebecca Gilman’s play takes a look at modern families, friendships and love; directed by Derek Bertelsen. Previews begin May 16, opens May 18; to June 16. AstonRep at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $25; astonrep.com

“The Egg Show: 30 Egg Plays in 60 Egg Minutes”: The Neo-Futurists celebrate Mother’s Day with their favorite “egg” plays from the past 30 years of their late-night show “The Infinite Wrench.” May 12. The Neo-Futurists, 5153 N. Ashland, $25; neofuturists.org

“Ethiopianamerica”: Sam Kebede’s family drama mines the immigrant experience and asks the question: How far we will go to find a place we can call home? Directed by Sophiyaa Nayar. Previews begin May 10, opens May 14; to June 9. Definition Theatre at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $15-$25; victorygardens.com

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”: The Tony Award-winning musical comedy that combines the classic comedies of Roman playwright Plautus with vaudeville. Previews begin May 16, opens May 23; to June 29. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $40; metropolisarts.com

“La Havana Madrid”: Sandra Delgado’s musical show inspired by true stories of a 1960s Chicago nightclub and immigrant melting pot; directed by Cheryl Lynn Bruce. Previews begin May 11, opens May 17; to June 22. Teatro Vista and Collaboraction at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $30-$60; thedentheatre.com

“The Lessons”: A collection of solo performances written and devised by the ensemble and told through music, movement, spoken word, puppetry and storytellling; directed by Abigail Phelps. Opens May 13; to May 25. The Passage Theatre at Berry United Methodist Church, 4754 N. Leavitt, $15; thepassagetheatre.com

“Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon”: A reading of Matthew C. Yee’s comedy about two Chinese American newlyweds who go to extremes to afford a honeymoon. May 13. Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted, $8; steppenwolf.org

Red Clay Dance Company: Performing “Art of Resilience 2.0,” a site-specific piece that uses movement, text, projections and soundscapes. May 16-18. DuSable Museum, 740 W. 56th Place, $30; redclaydance.com

“Rent”: The 20th anniversary tour of Jonathan Larson’s musical, which follows a year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams. Opens May 10; to May 19. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, $25-$90; broadwayinchicago.com

“Style and Grace — In Tribute to Lena Horne and Nancy Wilson”: Kylah Williams’ intimate look at the cost of fame and how these two legendary performers left a lasting mark; directed by Williams. Previews begin May 11, opens May 23; to June 30. Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark, $55, $65; blackensemble.org

“Take Me”: World premiere musical about a woman who looks to the vast universe in her search for a reason to go on; written by Mark Guarino with music by Jon Langford; directed by Anderson Lawfer. Previews begin May 10, opens May 20; to June 22. Strawdog Theatre, 1802 W. Berenice, $35; strawdog.com

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.