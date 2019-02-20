Curtain Call: ‘Remember the Alamo,’ and more previews, openings Feb. 22-28

PICK OF THE WEEK

“Remember the Alamo”: Over the past year, the Neo-Futurists have been workshopping this new play in its original works residency known as Neo-Lab, which employs the innovative approach to exploring new ideas that has defined the company for 30 years. In the piece created by ensemble member Nick Hart and directed by artistic director Kurt Chiang, an ensemble takes over the theater and refuses to leave until actors and audience re-create the Battle of the Alamo. Hart takes on the role of William B. Travis, commander of the Texas army at the Alamo, with the audience as his faithful soldiers, in this exploration of Latinx identities in America. Previews begin Feb. 28, opens March 4; to April 27. Neo-Futurists Theater, 5153 N. Ashland, $10-$25; neofuturists.org

More previews and openings

“Doubt: A Parable”: John Patrick Shanley’s drama about a nun who suspects a young priest of having improper relations with one of his male students; directed by John Gawlik. Previews begin Feb. 27, opens March 3; to March 31. The Gift Theatre at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted, $45-$55; thegifttheatre.org

“Mojo Mickybo”: Robert Kauzlaric and Dan Waller star in this story of a pair of 9-year-old best friends whose bond is tested by “The Troubles” of 1970s Ireland; directed by Jeff Christian. Feb 27-28. Irish Theatre of Chicago at Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln, $25; irishtheatre.org

“Southern Comfort”: Dan Collins and Julieanne Wick Davis’ musical adaptation of Kate Davis’ documentary that follows the last year of Robert Eads, a transgender man in Georgia; directed by David Zak. Previews begin Feb. 28, opens March 4; to March 31. Pride Films and Plays, Pride Arts Center, The Broadway, 4139 N. Broadway, $30, $40; pridefilmsandplays.com

Urban Bush Women: Performing “Hair & Other Stories,” a piece that uses dance, music and humor to address matters of self-image, race, gender identity and economic inequities. Feb. 28-March 2. Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, 1306 S. Michigan, $10-$30; dance.colum.edu