Curtain Call — Theater openings, previews July 27-Aug. 2, 2018

Eldridge Shannon III (from left), Samuel Martin, JoJo Pender and Chris Taylor star in Flying Elephant Productions’ Chicago premiere of "Defacing Michael Jackson," directed by Alexis J. Roston. | Cole Simon

Bechdel Fest 6 —Revolution: The annual festival of new short plays featuring an ensemble of female-identifying and non-binary actors talking about things other than men. July 29-31. Broken Nose Theatre at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted, pay-what-you-can; steppenwolf.org

Christine Ebersole: The Tony Award-winner in an evening of stories and song with pianist Seth Rudetsky. July 30. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $79-$150; steppenwolf.org

“Defacing Michael Jackson”: Aurin Squire’s racially charged comedy about adolescence, sexual discovery and the conflict between community and culture, set against the backdrop of a Michael Jackson fan club in 1984. Preview July 27, opens July 28; to Aug. 12. Flying Elephant Productions at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $40; flyingelephantproductions.com

“Hurricane Damage”: Kevin Brofsky’s play that looks at the costs and benefits of long-term partnership; directed by Paul J. Cook. Previews begin Aug. 1, opens Aug. 3; to Aug. 26. Pride Films & Plays, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, $25, $30; pridefilmsandplays.com

“Scapin”: Citadel Theatre’s outdoor staging of Moliere’s farce about the conniving servant of a wealthy Frenchman; directed by Frank Farrell. July 27-29 at Melody Farm Nature Preserve, 350 N. Waukegan, Lake Forest; Aug. 3-5 at Brushwood Center, Ryerson Woods, 21850 N. Riverwoods, Riverwoods; Aug. 10-12 at Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart, 760 W. Westleigh, Lake Forest, $15; citadeltheatre.org