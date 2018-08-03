Have fun in Chicago this weekend! August 3-5

The Chicago Philharmonic is performing in Columbus Park in Chicago on Sunday, August 5th. | Provided photo by Elliot Mandel

Looking for fun things to do in Chicago this weekend? We’ve got you covered with this selection of events in the city and suburbs. Our top FIVE suggestions include:

Find a ticket to Lollapalooza

Grab your trumpet and sit in with the Chicago Philharmonic

Ask questions of the director of the Chicago-based “Time Travelers Wife” movie

Head to the suburbs to see Mexico’s Yuridia perform

Watch a new documentary about the unlikely friendship between Muhammad Ali and talk show host Dick Cavett

Friday, August 3rd

WHAT: Lollapalooza 2018

Yes, there are still tickets available for Lollapalooza….at least as of this writing. Check the Lolla website for the very latest ticket information. For everything else Lolla including what you can and can’t bring into the festival, check out our Sun-Times Lollapalooza 2018 Guide.

WHEN: Aug 2nd -5th

WHERE: Grant Park, Chicago



COST: General Admission Tickets are $120 plus tax and fees

MORE INFO: Check the Lollapalooza website.

WHAT: Movie Screening of “The Captain” and Q & A with Director Robert Schwentke

After success in his native Germany, filmmaker Robert Schwentke arrived in America to direct such hits as “Flightplan,” “The Time Traveler’s Wife” and “Red.” Now he has returned to his homeland to make “The Captain,” a German-language study of a World War II deserter who puts on a discarded Nazi captain’s uniform and makes the most of the bogus authority it brings him. Schwentke will be present for a Q&A after the 7:30 p.m. showing on Aug. 3.

WHEN: “The Captain” runs Friday, August 3, through Thursday, August 9

WHERE: Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

COST: $9-$11

MORE INFO: Visit the Music Box website

Saturday, August 4th

WHAT: Singer Yuridia performs

Yuridia is the youngest singer to win a Billboard Latin Music Award. She kicks off her U.S. “Desierto Tour” here in the Midwest this week with her first show in Milwaukee on August 3rd and the second show here in the Chicago suburbs on August 4th.

WHEN: Saturday, August 4th at 8pm

WHERE: The Rosemont Theatre at 5400 North River Road in Rosemont

COST: Tickets start at $45

MORE INFO: Ticketmaster or The Rosemont Theatre at 847-671-5100

Sunday, August 5th

WHAT: Chicago Philharmonic “Night Out in the Parks” Concert

Play along with the Chicago Philharmonic as they perform music from Star Wars plus Stars and Stripes Forever and more. They are still looking for musicians who play bassoon, alto saxophone, trumpet, and harp. Register here to join the performance. There are no tickets required to watch the performance.

WHEN: Aug 5th. Rehearsal 3-5pm; Concert 6pm

WHERE: Columbus Park Refectory, 5701 W Jackson Blvd., Chicago

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: Visit the Chicago Philharmonic website or facebook page

WHAT: “Ali & Cavett: The Tape of the Tapes” Movie

They came from different worlds and had different lines of work, but Muhammad Ali and Dick Cavett shared a sense of humor that made them perfect foils as well as longtime friends. A documentary about the duo, “Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes,” screens Sunday as part of the 24th Annual Black Harvest Film Festival, the Gene Siskel Film Center’s month long celebration of indie movies interpreting the African-American experience.

WHEN: Sunday, August 5th at 5 p.m.

WHERE: Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St., Chicago

COST: $11

FOR MORE INFO: Visit the Film Center website

