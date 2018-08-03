Looking for fun things to do in Chicago this weekend? We’ve got you covered with this selection of events in the city and suburbs. Our top FIVE suggestions include:
- Find a ticket to Lollapalooza
- Grab your trumpet and sit in with the Chicago Philharmonic
- Ask questions of the director of the Chicago-based “Time Travelers Wife” movie
- Head to the suburbs to see Mexico’s Yuridia perform
- Watch a new documentary about the unlikely friendship between Muhammad Ali and talk show host Dick Cavett
Friday, August 3rd
WHAT: Lollapalooza 2018
Yes, there are still tickets available for Lollapalooza….at least as of this writing. Check the Lolla website for the very latest ticket information. For everything else Lolla including what you can and can’t bring into the festival, check out our Sun-Times Lollapalooza 2018 Guide.
WHEN: Aug 2nd -5th
WHERE: Grant Park, Chicago
COST: General Admission Tickets are $120 plus tax and fees
MORE INFO: Check the Lollapalooza website.
WHAT: Movie Screening of “The Captain” and Q & A with Director Robert Schwentke
After success in his native Germany, filmmaker Robert Schwentke arrived in America to direct such hits as “Flightplan,” “The Time Traveler’s Wife” and “Red.” Now he has returned to his homeland to make “The Captain,” a German-language study of a World War II deserter who puts on a discarded Nazi captain’s uniform and makes the most of the bogus authority it brings him. Schwentke will be present for a Q&A after the 7:30 p.m. showing on Aug. 3.
WHEN: “The Captain” runs Friday, August 3, through Thursday, August 9
WHERE: Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago
COST: $9-$11
MORE INFO: Visit the Music Box website
Saturday, August 4th
WHAT: Singer Yuridia performs
Yuridia is the youngest singer to win a Billboard Latin Music Award. She kicks off her U.S. “Desierto Tour” here in the Midwest this week with her first show in Milwaukee on August 3rd and the second show here in the Chicago suburbs on August 4th.
WHEN: Saturday, August 4th at 8pm
WHERE: The Rosemont Theatre at 5400 North River Road in Rosemont
COST: Tickets start at $45
MORE INFO: Ticketmaster or The Rosemont Theatre at 847-671-5100
Sunday, August 5th
WHAT: Chicago Philharmonic “Night Out in the Parks” Concert
Play along with the Chicago Philharmonic as they perform music from Star Wars plus Stars and Stripes Forever and more. They are still looking for musicians who play bassoon, alto saxophone, trumpet, and harp. Register here to join the performance. There are no tickets required to watch the performance.
WHEN: Aug 5th. Rehearsal 3-5pm; Concert 6pm
WHERE: Columbus Park Refectory, 5701 W Jackson Blvd., Chicago
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: Visit the Chicago Philharmonic website or facebook page
WHAT: “Ali & Cavett: The Tape of the Tapes” Movie
They came from different worlds and had different lines of work, but Muhammad Ali and Dick Cavett shared a sense of humor that made them perfect foils as well as longtime friends. A documentary about the duo, “Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes,” screens Sunday as part of the 24th Annual Black Harvest Film Festival, the Gene Siskel Film Center’s month long celebration of indie movies interpreting the African-American experience.
WHEN: Sunday, August 5th at 5 p.m.
WHERE: Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St., Chicago
COST: $11
FOR MORE INFO: Visit the Film Center website
Other suggestions:
- Horror convention: Flashback Weekend offers celebrity guests, vendors, and evening events at Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare, Aug. 3-5, 2018, tickets start at $30
- Exciting short plays: You may be entertained, surprised and shocked, but never bored watching The Infinite Wrench, a daring production of two-minute plays at The Neo-Futurists, Fridays and Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. from Aug. 3 to Aug. 26, 2018, tickets start at $10
- WakandaCon: Independent creatives in Chicago will launch a new fan-driven convention for Black Panther from Aug. 3-5, 2018, at Hilton Downtown Chicago; badges start at $35
- Plus: Check out our Sun-Times guide free and cheap activities in Chicago this weekend.