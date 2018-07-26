Have fun in Chicago this weekend! July 27-29

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Monday, July 9, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada. | Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Making weekend plans? We’ve got some suggestions that just might fill the bill. Here’s our “Have Fun in Chicago” guide for July 27-29:

Friday, July 27

— More than 1 million people attend each year, and with good reason. Chicago’s Fiesta del Sol is the largest Midwest festival — featuring music, food, a dedicated kids’ area, carnival rides, an arts & culture pavilion, educational resources, soccer matches, a healthy living pavilion and so much more. Located in the heart of Pilsen, it’s not to be missed. The festival runs through Sunday. Mega passes, $45-$60.

— To celebrate the premiere of “Castle Rock,” the Hulu series set in the Maine town haunted by beasties from Stephen King’s imagination, the people behind the King-obsessed podcast “The Losers’ Club” are screening eight films based on the author’s works, from “Stand by Me” at 7 p.m. July 27 to “Pet Sematary” at midnight Saturday. “Greetings From Castle Rock” takes place at the Music Box Theatre .

— It’s your last chance to catch “The Color Purple,” the critically acclaimed musical closes out its Chicago run Sunday at the Auditorium Theatre. “With music and lyrics, ‘The Color Purple’ blends blues, gospel, and jazz together with classical musical theater stylings to produce a rousing songbook.”

— Chris Brown brings his Chris Brown Presents: Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. Saturday. Also on the bill: H.E.R., 6LACK and Rich The Kid. Tickets, $25-$210.00.

— Instagram/selfies fans, take note: The Chicago incarnation of Refinery29’s 29Rooms is here. The interactive art/pop culture extravaganza runs through July 29 at 1522 W. Hubbard. Twenty-nine rooms of interactive spaces curated in partnership with “global artists, visionaries, innovators, meaningful causes, and brands” are featured. Tickets, $39 for one three-hour session.

RELATED

Our complete guide to summer fun

Biking in Chicago: How to explore the city on two wheels

Saturday, July 28

— Sun-Times movie columnist Richard Roeper says it may be the best of the film franchise. Decide for yourself. Check out “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” at a theater near you.

— Fake or real — sport the mustache of your choice for the annual Mustache Crawl in Wrigleyville (okay, mustaches are optional, truth be told). But you don’t want to miss the opportunity to check out nearly two dozen watering holes on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets (21+over) $25-$30, and include admission, official T-shirt, breakfast buffet, giveaways and more.

— Chicago is a very happy place, courtesy of the Happy Place interactive pop-up exhibit running through Aug. 6 at 1004 N. Elston. Featuring larger-than-life, multi-sensory themed rooms, there’s 20,000-square-feet of fun for all ages including the world’s largest Confetti Dome and the Place’s signature “rubber ducky cubby.” Tickets, $25-$35.

Sunday, July 29

— Hot on the heels of his latest release, “Rolling Papers 2,” Wiz Khalifa headlines the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Sunday as part of the Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd Dazed and Confused Tour. O.t. Genasis shares the bill. Show time is 6 p.m.

— Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters arrive at Wrigley Field for a pair of shows Sunday and Monday as part of their Concrete and Gold Tour. Opening for the heady rockers Sunday is Melkbelly (fresh from Pitchfork) and The Struts; on Monday it’s Touched by Ghoul and The Breeders. Gates open at 5 and show time is 7 p.m. both nights.

— Fans of ’80s pop/rock/punk should head to Ravinia Sunday night for the “Lost 80s Live” concert featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes, Wang Chung, Animotion, Farrington And Mann, Nu Shooz, Dramarama, Gene Loves Jezebel, Christopher Anton (of Information Society) and Trans X. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.; show time is 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $20-$70.

For more fun things to do in Chicago this weekend, check our our guide to free and cheap things to do!