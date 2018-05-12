Chicagocentric ‘Superior Donuts’ cancelled at CBS

“Superior Donuts,” the comedy based on Tracy Lett’s play about a small Uptown Chicago donut shop, which had its world premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre in 2008 before moving Broadway, has been cancelled by CBS.

The announcement that season two would be the Monday night show’s final outing came Saturday in a week that saw a slew of series, some beloved, some not so, cancelled by major networks in the annual springtime purge.

RELATED

‘Superior Donuts’ TV show glazed with Chicago knowledge

“Donuts” stars Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler as co-proprietors of the fictional shop. The cast also features Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Maz Jobriani and the recently announced Diane Guerrero.

Other series shown the exit door include “Designated Survivor,” “Quantico,” “The Crossing,” “The Mayor,” “The Exorcist,” “Lucifer,” “The Mick” and “Rise,” among others.

One show that was given a second life, is the hugely popular Andy Samberg police comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” cancelled by Fox and rescued by NBC late this week after a massive outcry of anger on social media over the show’s demise. NBC has ordered a 13-episode sixth season, according to reports.

Also getting a second chance is Tim Allen’s comedy “Last Man Standing, cancelled by ABC but scooped up by Fox for another season.