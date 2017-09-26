Chicago’s Chris Redd, Luke Null to be ‘SNL’ featured players

A “Saturday Night Live” hire finally has happened for Chicago comedian and improviser Chris Redd.

Redd will be a featured player on this Saturday’s season premiere, along with iO Chicago veteran Luke Null and “Supermansion” cast member Heidi Gardner, NBC announced Tuesday.

Redd, a regular on the Netflix series “Disjointed,” apparently had been close to landing the job in 2016, to the point where a blogger reported his hire as a done deal and friends bombarded Redd with congratulations on social media. But it didn’t happen then.

Whew, it's real this time. This feels better. — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) September 26, 2017

Born in St. Louis, Redd moved to Naperville when he was 8 and aspired to a rap career in his youth. He later shifted to stand-up and sketch comedy, performing for a time with a Second City touring company.

He had a breakout big-screen role last summer as a scheming rapper in “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” and headlines a stand-up special now airing on Comedy Central.

Null is a fresher face who has been seen on the iO stage with the team Artemis and also appeared in the Annoyance Theatre’s 2016 show “The Dead Boy Scout Musical.” He was among the actors who performed for “SNL” producers at an iO showcase over the summer.

He reacted to the news on Twitter with unfettered enthusiasm:

Oh neat. I am on SNL now. lol — Luke Null (@Luke_Null) September 26, 2017

Gardner, a Kansas City, Missouri, native, trained and performed with the Groundlings in Los Angeles.

The trio will help fill the void of three veterans who left “SNL” at the end of last season: Vanessa Bayer, Bobby Moynihan and Sasheer Zamata. The show’s 43rd season begins with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay Z.