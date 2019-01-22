Chicago’s latest Blues Brothers: Buddy Guy and … Bob Fioretti?

Buddy Guy performs at a benefit for PCaBlue, a charitable organization founded to raise awareness about prostate cancer, at Buddy Guy's Legends, Thursday night, Jan. 4, 2018. File Photo. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

He’s a blues legend who’s jammed with everyone from Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf to Junior Wells, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton.

And now guitar icon Buddy Guy is sharing his star power with a “longtime friend.”

Former Ald. Bob Fioretti.

Guy is scheduled to appear at a Jan. 31 fundraiser initially billed as “two legends on one stage.”

If the pairing of Fioretti and Guy doesn’t make you Stone Crazy, don’t start singing the blues.

Also appearing at the fundraiser for Fioretti’s mayoral bid at Guy’s South Loop blues club is Grammy-winning singer Bobby Rush, whose brand of blues, soul and “folk-funk” have made him a legend in his own right.

“The Return of Bobby Rush With Special Guest Buddy Guy” will be emceed by Mancow Muller of WLS Radio at 700 S. Wabash Ave. The ticket price is $50.

Fioretti, Guy’s “longtime friend,” is making a second attempt at becoming the city’s mayor.

The event follows a $500,000 donation from Buddy Guy’s company to Fioretti on Saturday.

The bulk of that money would go to paid TV and radio ads as well as hiring additional field staff, James Anderson, Fioretti’s spokesman, said.

The former alderman said he and Guy go back a long time — both of his victory parties for his aldermanic wins were hosted at the Wabash site. He said he was “humbled and honored” by the support.

“I think we share common values and we have a common vision of what this city should be,” Fioretti said. “We’ve talked numerous times and he sees that I believe we should elevate everybody in this city and we share common values.”

And while Guy and Rush will perform together, Fioretti said he won’t be joining them.

Fioretti says it’s been years since he picked up a guitar.