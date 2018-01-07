Chicago’s Laurie Metcalf, Steve Carell, Ann Dowd up for Golden Globes tonight

Laurie Metcalf arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Laurie Metcalf, the Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member who last year won her first Tony Award, may add a new trophy to the shelf at tonight’s Golden Globe Awards.

The actress is nominated in the supporting actress category for her acclaimed turn as quirky teenager’s mom in “Lady Bird.” A Tony winner in June for “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” Metcalf also has three Emmys for her work on ABC’s “Roseanne.”

Among the other Chicagoans in contention tonight:

• Former Second City actor and teacher Steve Carell is nominated for playing Bobby Riggs in “Battle of the Sexes.”

• Christopher Nolan, who spent some time in Chicago as a child and shot two Batman movies here, is a best director nominee for “Dunkirk.”

• While not in the running for best director, former Chicago improviser Jordan Peele can claim a best picture nomination in the comedy and musical category for his directorial debut, “Get Out.”

• On the television side, Highland Park High grad Rachel Brosnahan is nominated for the Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and Chicago stage veteran Ann Dowd follows up her Emmy win with a nomination for her work on “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

• Naperville North grad Bob Odenkirk is nominated for the third time for “Better Call Saul,” and another local stage veteran, William H. Macy, is a repeat nominee for “Shameless.”

• And longtime Chicago talk show host Oprah Winfrey will receive the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award.