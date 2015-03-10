Chicago’s own DeRay Davis to host new MTV2 series

Chicago native, actor and comedian DeRay Davis has been chosen to host a new MTV2 series called “Joking Off.” The show will debut April 1 on the cable network.

Along with Davis, the show’s cast members also will include former Chicagoan Matteo Lane, the first openly gay cast member on MTV2’s “Guy Code” series, and Chicago-bred comic Liz Treyger, who has appeared on Adam Devine’s “House Party” and Chelsea Handler’s “Chelsea Lately.”

“Joking Off” will be a half-hour comedic game show where teams of jokesters test their improv skills against wild social media memes, tweets, Instagram images and videos. The idea is to deliver hilarious reactions and “out-joke” the competition.

The teams will be made up of up-and-coming comics and improv performers, including a rotating group of series regulars. In each episode, three teams of two comedians will compete in improv games inspired by the social media input. One example: “Ok Stupid,” with performers making up dating interests, culled from fake online profiles on the show’s “Ok Stupid” parody site.

Davis appeared in the “Barbershop” movies and last year hosted “Mind of a Man” on GSN.