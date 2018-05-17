Chill out beachside at Mamby on the Beach

The perfect summer combo in Chicago, you ask? Tantalizing tunes and some sand, of course!

Chicago welcomes back Mamby on the Beach in June for the music festival’s fourth year of inviting Chicagoans to chill out beachside and soak up some sun in addition to an entirely unique music experience.

The two-day summer fest at Oakwood-41st Street Beach in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood will feature Chicago locals and upcoming talent. Common, Spoon and Grizzly Bear, Russ and Cold War Kids are slated to headline the June 23-24 event.

Soul singer Jamila Woods, rapper Cupcakke, St. Lucia, Oh Wonder, Moon Boots and Carlie Hanson are sure to heat up beachgoers and music lovers alike when they take the stage.

Rapper ShowYouSuck and Papa G team up Sunday. And Chicago techno giants DJ Hyperactive and Hiroko Yamamura will take over the DJ Tent throughout the weekend. Windy City Soul Club will appear Saturday and local producer/DJ Whethan and Bridget Marie (Zazaza Disco) are also scheduled to perform.

What makes this particular music fest so unique are the non-musical components that take place on the beach.

A festival favorite, beach volleyball, will once again be played with Chicago’s gorgeous skyline as a backdrop. There will also be a massive water balloon fight both afternoons.

If you’re looking for a less intense beach experience, yoga sessions will be offered three times a day as the perfect way to relax your body and prep your mind while absorbing Mamby’s music magic.

The Zen vibe waves on with tarot and palm readings for singles and or couples. Another fun option for ladies, and men with long tresses, is hair braiding. Professional “braid specialists” will be on the beach ready to create numerous styles.

Finish off your festival look with a henna tattoo. A tat booth will be set up Saturday and Sunday.

Wellness workshops will provide Mamby attendees with the opportunity to learn and get tips on summer love, self-care and essential oils. Another cool feature for those attending, secure lockers to stash your stuff. You can reserve a locker online and have unlimited access to it where you can leave what you wish overnight. Each locker includes cellphone charging.

Mamby introduces a Secret Garden Silent Disco this summer. The Secret Garden, presented by Monaco Cocktails, will highlight sounds linked to Chicago like house music and hip-hop. The dance party will include Redux, CZBoogie and sets performed by Dustin Sheridan, Inphinity, Bucky Fargo, Marea and a special guest who’s yet to be announced.

Something else to get hyped about is Mamby’s VIP option, which features exclusive access to the lake. Dip your toes into the water and sink your bum in the sand while the music plays on.

The VIP pass also provides access to special viewing areas so drinks can be enjoyed without obstructions to the stages. A custom-built Tiki lounge is a shaded area new to Mamby this year. It will include couches and access to the field house restrooms, not to mention a private bar.

Speaking of bars, if beer isn’t your go-to drink, the VIP experience opens up bar options to specialty cocktails and premium beverages. Lastly, express entry. Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love to skip a line?

All ages are welcome, with kids under 10 for free with a parent. Doors open at noon and close at 10 p.m. VIP (starting at $149 for the weekend, $109 per day), two-day ($99) and single day ($69) packages are available at www.mambybeach.com.