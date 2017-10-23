Chita Rivera, Molly Regan among Steppenwolf’s winter LookOut lineup

Broadway's Chita Rivera is headed to Chicago for a concert on Dec. 11 | SUPPLIED PHOTO

Legendary Broadway star Chita Rivera is among the lineup for Steppenwolf’s winter LookOut Series, it was announced today.

The two-time Tony Award-winner (“Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “The Rink”) will appear in concert with pianist/host Seth Rudetsky on Dec. 11 at Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theatre (1650 N. Halsted). Rivera has also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and is a Kennedy Center Honoree. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Nov. 3.

Stepenwolf ensemble member Molly Regan stars in her one-woman show, “The Accidental Curator,” Jan. 12-14, 2018. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Nov. 3.

Gift Theatre co-founder/artistic director/actor Michael Patrick Thornton (“Private Practice”) stars in “You & Me,” a two-person (no-suggestion) improv set featuring a guest artist, on Feb. 8, 2018.

Other highlights of the season include Hell in a Handbag’s “Bette Midler: Xmas at the Bath,” (Dec. 12-13), starring Caitlin Jackson, with Jeremy Ramey on piano and special guests; and a concert presentation of the musical “East’o, West’o!,” Feb. 23-24, starring Michelle J. Rodriguez.

Tickets to most winter LookOut programs will go on at 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at steppenwolf.org. Prices vary. Some Steppenwolf Member pre-sales start Nov. 1. The complete lineup and ticket information can be found at steppenwolf.org/lookout.