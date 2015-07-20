Chris Brown break-in staged by ‘close friends,’ cops suspect

Chris Brown’s usually messy life just keeps getting messier. Now we learn that what are being called “a few of his close friends” were believed to be behind the home invasion and robbery of his California mansion last week, where the R&B star’s aunt briefly was held hostage.

Some “friends,” eh?

At this point, Brown himself is accusing members of his own entourage as being involved in the crime. Los Angeles Police believe a nightclub promoter may have been involved as well. TMZ reports the thieves seem to have known Brown had just received $50,000 in cash for a club appearance, and the money was in the San Fernando Valley home’s safe.

The L.A.P.D.’s Gang Unit is handling the case, since police believe members of the Bloods gang are connected to the robbery and home invasion. Brown has previously been linked to the Piru street gang, a subset of the Bloods.

Brown’s aunt; his mother, Joyce Hawkins, and members of his professional team have long urged the entertainer to divorce himself from his gang ties and other members of his posse who have connections to the gangster culture.