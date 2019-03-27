Chris Evans addresses why he’s still single, and ‘obnoxious’ retirement rumors

As fans gear up to watch Chris Evans in possibly his last Marvel film, “Avengers: Endgame,” some might also be wondering how Captain America is still on the market.

Evans talked to The Hollywood Reporter about his relationship style and what he’s hinted at being the last time putting on the shield as Steve Rogers in the upcoming Marvel movie (in theaters April 26). “I never said the word ‘retire,'” he reveals in the article. “It’s a really obnoxious notion for an actor to say they’re going to retire — it’s not something you retire from.”

“Man, this one’s really good,” Evans teased about the movie. “I choked up like three times.” (He reveals he’d never read “Captain America” or any comic books for that matter prior to being cast in the original feature film). He might have been even more hesitant about taking the role in the first place, THR reports.

The “Captain America” action hero also revealed the reason why he’s currently single.

“I’m the one who fears being enveloped,” Evans said. “I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favorite things. I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I’m with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating.”

Evans, 37, called it quits with comedian Jenny Slate last year after the pair had an on-again-off-again relationship since meeting in 2016.

“You find that you cannot help to have respect for her. You spend five minutes with her and you cannot find something bad to say about her if you tried,” Evans told USA TODAY about Slate in 2017.

Anika Reed, USA TODAY

