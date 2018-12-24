Burlesque dancer brings holiday cheer to Logan Square alley

Angela Eve has erected her Christmas display in the alley in the1600 block of North Kedzie Boulevard. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Motorists slow down as they pass, partly to make sure they’re not hallucinating.

There it is: a living room Christmas scene in a Logan Square alley.

An oasis of mirth nestled between trash and recycling bins.

Angela Eve, an artist, burlesque dancer and bartender, created the space after fighting the Christmas spirt for years.

“Here’s the thing. I hate Christmas,” Eve said Monday.

“It represents everything you don’t have: family, gifts, f—– up things in your life,” she said.

‘A return to the original concept of Christmas’

But her husband, Tasso Ketsios, loves Christmas. And she loves him, so, after years of pooh-poohing, she got on board.

“Neighbors, homeless people in the neighborhood, smokers, pot smokers, people who … need a place to sit, anyone who happens down the alley can stop by and enjoy the space,” Eve said.

Why the alley?

“It’s kind of a return to the original concept of Christmas,” she said.

Besides, they don’t have a yard.

“And it’s nice to think that for a split moment, I can offer some escapism from day-to-day life,” said Eve, who is performing “Guys, Dolls & Dancing” on New Year’s Eve at Bourbon on Division, 2050 W. Division St.

The display is in an alley behind the 1600 block of North Kedzie Boulevard.

‘Everyone is amazed at how nice it is’

About eight miles north, in the 2000 block of West Lunt Avenue in Rogers Park, lies another rare vision that appeared in the head of Jim McCall some 13 years ago and has been evolving on his front lawn ever since.

A Nativity scene of mannequins — dozens of them — all wearing clothes created by McCall, 74, an artist and retired clothes designer who once ran his own shop in the city.

“I created this to remind people that life is great. To remind people that they have time for themselves. They’re the best thing going,” McCall said Monday.

“There’s so much death and so many shootings and killings and it’s just not necessary,” he said.

Neither clothes or mannequins ever get stolen, said McCall, who rents an apartment in a white stucco home on Lunt, just west of Ridge Boulevard.

“And I never get a negative reaction. Everyone is amazed at how nice it is,” he said as two women in a Toyota Camry stopped in front of his house to take a picture.