CineCares creates a pathway to the film industry

Breaking into the film industry isn’t easy, especially if you’re not based in Atlanta, New York or Los Angeles. But an internship program based out of Cinespace Chicago Film Studios in North Lawndale gives many a leg up and is making dreams come true for participants.

CineCares Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Cinespace, is devoted to training and employing area residents ages 18 – 26 through education and job training in TV and film.

The foundation’s Mirkopoulos Internship Program (MIP), currently offering a 24-week session, provides those without the experience but the drive to gain a pathway into the business.

Through a partnership with NBC Universal, Wolf Films, Fox and IATSE Motion Picture Studios Mechanics Union, Local 476, interns work between 40 and 60 hours per week and are placed on various shows in production at Cinespace, including “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” “Empire,” HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and the indie mini-series “Bong Zombies,” to name a few, said Sheila Brown, executive director of CineCares.

Brown, a Chicago native and veteran in the industry, said the program is geared toward those who don’t “have entry points to this business” and “can’t afford to go to the top schools for film.”

“Just because you don’t have the ability or desire to pursue higher education, you should still be able to make a living wage. The education requirement for the internship is a high school diploma or a GED. Our focus is not them walking in with experience but the required work ethic,” she said.

Have you noticed the small things while watching your favorite TV show or movie — the wedding ring, art on the wall, vase in the foyer — and wondered who’s responsible for those small details that make a huge statement?

On Fox’s “Empire,” Imanne Mondane is part of the props team that handles those subtle placements.

The 23-year-old Notre Dame graduate was always interested in the business and learned about the program through a family friend.

“I’m doing so much under the props umbrella. I’m working the set, learning how to run props, setting the cart, learning how to pack things for a day or for a scene, and getting things that may not be listed on the call sheet,” Mondane said.

The Galewood resident excelled quickly in the program, leading her to end the program early by securing a permanent position with “Empire.”

“She was there for about seven weeks when there was a position created in that department. They wanted her for it but didn’t want to disrupt her internship. I told them it was fine because the goal is to place them into permanent positions,” Brown said.

Former MIP intern Caleb Sanabria, who was recommended to Brown by his cousin, is also hoping to lock up something long term.

Crediting his high school film studies teacher, Jessica King, for inspiring him to pursue a career in the industry, Sanabria has worked on three shows so far — HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” the indie mini-series “Bong Zombies” and “Chicago Fire” — on set decorations, in the production office, shooting b-roll and behind-the-scenes videos, working with scripts and as a production assistant.

“I didn’t think I would get to learn and do so much here, or that my drafting class in high school would be useful to me on set. I always use YouTube and other books when I’m not at work to enhance the training I’m getting through the internship. I want to learn as much as possible,” said the 24-year-old from Portage Park.

Brown said Mondane and Sanabria embody the essence of the program.

“They’ve shown how to come in, adjust to the somewhat stressful environment, demands of the industry and work well with others,” she said, adding, “Some of our interns had no job prior to the internship, so you can literally go from 0 to 60 (hours).

Since the program’s inception in 2017, six interns were voted into Local 476. The selection process for the next cohort of interns starts June 2019.