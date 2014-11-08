Clive Davis shares insights on music, voices of Whitney, Aretha, J-Hud

NEW YORK — Sometimes in the world of entertainment reporting, one gets a lot more than merely an interview — you become witness to a personal, lifetime journey traveled by someone who has had a huge impact on popular culture. That’s what happened recently while spending an unforgettable afternoon with Clive Davis.

For more than two hours, the legendary music mogul and chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment not only shared the tracks he had produced for the three hugely important albums he has developed this fall, but he also shared insights into the three world-famous artists those albums represent: Chicago’s own Jennifer Hudson, Aretha Franklin and the late Whitney Houston.

As we sat in Davis’ large office atop the Sony Building in Manhattan, he zeroed in on an aspect of the music business today that he feels is important to note. “You have hit artists, you have hit records, but since Adele, the voice is not so much a part of contemporary music,” noting the overwhelming impact of rap and hip-hop today.

For Davis, it’s obvious that one of the great joys of his professional life is the fact he has shepherded so many artists whose talent is built around the gift of their voices — whether it be Barry Manilow, Simon & Garfunkel, Melissa Manchester, Janis Joplin, Rod Stewart or Alicia Keys.

Of course, Davis admitted “I’m loving the fact that I’ve worked with the greatest voices from three different generations — Aretha, Whitney and Jennifer — the voices that defined their generations. And I’m preparing for the fourth generation.”

Already out is Hudson’s “J-Hud” album and “Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Divas’ Hits.” Yet, the release Tuesday of “Whitney Houston Live: Her Greatest Performances,” both on CD and in a special DVD, was, in Davis’ words, “a bittersweet responsibility for me. It’s her musical biopic of her life. You’ll see how emotional it gets,” said Davis as he then played for me key moments from the DVD.

“We went through all of her concert performances, all of her award-show performances and focused on emphasizing the voice, because that was what it was all about. I believe it shows, beginning with the ’80s, that there was no one like her, starting from when I discovered her and brought her on the Merv Griffin Show when she was 19 years old,” which was Houston’s first national public appearance.

As Davis played the DVD for me, you could see his love for Houston and his deep sense of loss at her untimely death. The music maestro’s eyes lit up as he watched Houston performing on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson and on Oprah Winfrey’s show; serenading more than 105,000 people in South Africa at the concert for President Nelson Mandela; and singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl — “To this day, no one has sung it like Whitney has, or better than her,” he said.

Davis shared a couple of interesting anecdotes, giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a couple of the performances he included on the new Houston DVD/CD.

“When Whitney appeared on the American Music Awards that I included here, it was because it’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest award show performance ever. When you think of the award shows today, it’s a huge deal. They have 100 people on stage. The production numbers are phenomenal, but it’s not about any one great voice.

“Here she is alone, and look at the impact,” Davis added.

Much more poignant for this legendary musical creative spirit was his recollections from a decade ago.

“It’s 2004, and I’m getting a lifetime achievement award at the World Music Awards in Vegas. It’s a huge affair and will be televised worldwide. The event included big stars. Dionne Warwick, Usher, Alicia Keys and so forth. … At this point I hadn’t seen Whitney in three years. The last time had been at Michael Jackson’s concert in Madison Square Garden when she was skin and bones. The tabloids were talking. In my book [“The Soundtrack of My Life”], I had the letter I wrote her. I feared for her so much.

“Anyway, just before the World Music Awards, I get this call. It was Whitney insisting that she be there for me.”

Concerned, Davis asked the singer how she looked and the condition of her voice. While Houston admitted, “I’m a little thin,” she assured her mentor that her voice was back in shape.

Keeping it all a secret, Davis surprised the audience in Vegas and on TV around the globe during his acceptance speech by telling everyone, “The most personal way for me to thank you for this special award is to share with all of you tonight the huge talent of a musical artist who is like no other.”

Houston came out and killed it, and that performance is one of the new album/DVD’s emotional highlights.

The “J-Hud” album, released earlier this fall, also was a labor of love for Davis, who said he’s “constantly delighted and amazed by the range of Jennifer’s voice and how she keeps getting better and better.

“Very few artists have the range she has, and that’s why she’s a leading candidate to play Aretha when a film is made about her life.”

As for Franklin, Davis’ relationship with the Queen of Soul dates back to 1980.

This fall’s release of “Aretha Franklin Sings the Greatest Divas’ Hits” was a project Davis decided was perfect for the 73-year-old legend, “whose voice is as good as it’s ever been. Her health is good now. Her upper register is back. … I had a sense that a concept album was the right thing. Now, for a long time, it wasn’t at the top of Aretha’s priorities,” Davis added with a chuckle.

But as he stressed in our chat, “every so often I come up with a concept and it works very well. It ended up being five albums for Rod Stewart and ‘The Great American Songbook’ for Barry Manilow.”

For the Aretha project, Davis explained it to me the same way he sold it to Franklin:

“It’s all about you, Aretha, taking some of the best-known, best-beloved hits by some of the best-known, best-beloved singers — and making them your own. Whether it’s Etta James and ‘At Last,’ or [Barbra] Streisand with ‘People,’ going to Gladys Knight with ‘Midnight Train to Georgia,’ and then bringing it up with Gloria Gaynor and ‘I Will Survive.’ ”

Davis was on a roll as he relished listing the artists and the songs he thought would work for Franklin.

“We came up with new twists and original arrangements; that was important. But I also wanted her to give it a strong contemporary flair by having her do ‘No One,’ by Alicia Keys and ‘Rolling in the Deep’ by Adele.”

Davis is thrilled with the final album, which he thinks stands a good chance of being in the race for album of the year at the Grammys next year.

As he played the track of the Adele hit, this true gentleman of the music world expressed an almost childlike joy as he pointed out how Franklin so effortlessly — yet artfully — transitioned “Rolling in the Deep” into “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and then back into “Rolling in the Deep.”

“Isn’t that sensational?” Davis said. “These are the moments in music that I find so thrilling.”

And so do millions of the rest of us.