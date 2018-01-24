Colin Quinn heads back to Chicago, the city he once loved to hate

These days, fans sometimes approach Colin Quinn with the politically incorrect line he blurted out to the little girls portraying his young daughters in the 2015 “Trainwreck” film (played later in the movie by Amy Schumer and Brie Larson).

“I have to say, hearing people come up to me with, ‘Monogamy isn’t realistic!’ IS an improvement on what I always heard for years before — that line from ‘A Night at the Roxbury’: ‘Did you touch my ass?’

“Actually, it’s much better this way,” said the comedian with a laugh.

Quinn will be back in Chicago Feb. 2, bringing his “One in Every Crowd” standup act to Thalia Hall. Explaining the title, the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member noted the home page of his website: a wiseacre image of himself Photoshopped into Leonardo da Vinci’s famed painting of Christ’s Last Supper. “That’s the perfect example,” quipped Quinn. “There’s one in every crowd. In that case, it was Judas! Think about it. There’s one person everywhere that ruins things — in every job, every school, every social situation….

“The show is kind of all about that and its impact on so many aspects of life.”

When asked if President Donald Trump is a seemingly bottomless pit of material for comedians, Quinn agreed, but pointed out pitfalls.

“He is great for comedians, but if you get too preachy, you can get in trouble. You really have to analyze Trump and dig deep to find something that not everyone else is doing every night on the talk shows. It’s not as simple as you might think. Look, my neighbor comes up with jokes — often the same thing they are doing on late night!”

As for Quinn’s approach to humor, “the job of comedy is never to get applause. When I get applause I feel bad. I want to get laughter. Applause is for rallies. Applause is for speeches. I’m not doing a rally, I’m doing stand-up.”

Though Quinn has come to love Chicago, he admitted, “we stand-up comics used to hate it. Chicago was such an improv city, and stand-up never became as big as we wanted it to be in Chicago.” Quinn said he used to tweak his “SNL” cohort (and Second City alum) Horatio Sanz by insulting him “and your improv nerd friends.

“But Horatio would just look at me and say, ‘You’re just a mean nerd.’ That cut me to the quick! It was like he was saying, ‘I got your number! Don’t try that nerd stuff on me!’ ”