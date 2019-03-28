Conservative thinker Ben Shapiro takes over as No. 1 non-fiction bestseller

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Run Away” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Celtic Empire” by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnman’s Sons)

5. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

6. “The Chef” by James Patterson and Max DiLallo (Little, Brown)

7. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles (William Morrow)

8. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

9. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

10. “The Malta Exchange” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

11. “The Persian Gamble” by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale House)

12. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

13. “The Last Romantics” by Tara Conklin (William Morrow)

14. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

15. “Toxic Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Right Side of History” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

2. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollios (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. “Eat to Beat Disease” by William W. Li (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. “The Longevity Paradox” by Steven R. Gundry (HarperWave)

6. “Doing Justice” by Preet Bharara (Knopf)

7. “Kushner, Inc.” by Vicky Ward (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

9. “The Moth Presents: Occasional Magic” by Catherine Burns (Crown Archetype)

10. “Vegetables Illustrated” (America’s Test Kitchen)

11. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

12. “Grateful American” by Gary Sinise and Marcus Brotherton (Thomas Nelson)

13. “Loonshots” by Safi Bahcall (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “The Case for Trump” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic Books)

15. “First” by Evan Thomas (Random House)