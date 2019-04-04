Live-action ‘Cowboy Bebop’ on Netflix casts John Cho, Mustafa Shakir

John Cho, a star with cred among both stoners and Trekkers, is one of the actors cast on “Cowboy Bebop” as Netflix’s live-action reboot of the revered anime series continues to tae shape.

The man best known as Kumar’s smoking buddy Harold and Sulu in two recent “Star Trek” movies has been cast as Spike Spiegel, one of the bounty hunters at the center of “Cowboy Bebop.” Mustafa Shakir (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”) plays Spike’s ex-cop partner Jet Black.

Also on board are Danielle Pineda (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”) as the formerly frozen Faye Valentine and Alex Hassell (“Suburbicon”) as the sadistic Vicious.

No debut date has been announced for the 10-episode “Cowboy Bebop,” based on the ’90s animated Japanese series seen in the United States on Adult Swim.