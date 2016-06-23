CPD still looking for Sinead O’Connor despite Facebook post

Hours after Chicago Police confirmed they were searching for her, Sinead O’Connor took to Facebook to deny allegations that she was looking to end her life by jumping off a bridge.

In an early morning post, O’Connor wrote in part: “It’s b——- I jumped off a bridge, some stupid b—- up at Swords Garda station decided she’d like to throw a bit of false and malicious gossip about is all.”

Despite her message, the Chicago Police said they were still looking for her as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.

O’Connor went missing from north suburban Wilmette for 24 hours last month.

Thursday, Chicago police received a call from police in Dublin, Ireland, stating that the singer had apparently threatened to jump off a bridge in Chicago. Concerns prompted Chicago Police Department to issue an “All Call” alert Thursday advising officers to be on alert for the 49-year-old singer. CPD News Affairs Officer Kevin Quaid confirmed the call from Dublin and said no officers have been specifically assigned to the search, but all cars have been notified to be on the lookout for O’Connor.

The alert came across Chicago Police Dept. scanners during the height of the evening rush hour (and was repeated 90 minutes later):

“All units stand by for the All Call message. … Word from Ireland police Sergeant Claire Mulligan, Dublin, Ireland, is saying that at 15:30 hours Sinead O’Connor called and said ‘I’m on a bridge in Chicago and I’m going to jump’. If officers could keep an eye out for the celebrity.”

The message was not broadcast during the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday.

A call to the Dublin, Ireland (Garda Síochána) police, yielded no comment.

Contributing: Ashlee Rezin