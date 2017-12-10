Cuban entry in Chicago International Latino Theatre Festival canceled

The Cuban production "El Epejo" ("The Mirror"), part of the ongoing Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, has been canceled. (Supplied photo)

Given the current upheaval in relations between the U.S. and Cuba, it should come as no great surprise that the Cuban entry in the ongoing, monthlong Chicago International Latino Theatre Festival will not be arriving on our shores.

The festival has been forced to cancel the visit of the Havana-based Ludi Teatro, whose production of “El Espejo” (“The Mirror”) was to have its U.S. premiere Oct. 19-22 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre.

A festival statement explained: “Due to logistical changes required by the Trump administration and the resulting current state of diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba, the process for obtaining U.S. visas for the Cuban actors has become more challenging. These changes were unexpected, and have made it impossible for festival organizers to ensure entry into the country for Ludi Teatro.”

Ticket holders will be refunded.

The show, which features sounds and dances associated with such indigenous musical genres as cha-cha-cha, bolero and rumba, draws on a text from 1956 that deals with the topics of machismo, gender violence, family and religion.

Meanwhile, the many other productions in the festival — produced at venues throughout the city and featuring companies from Mexico, Puerto Rico, New York and Colombia — are scheduled to go forward. For additional information visit www.clata.org/festival-schedule.

