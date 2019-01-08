Rapper Cupcakke in the hospital after posting disturbing tweet

Cupcakke performs on stage at NYLON + NYLON Guys Celebrate the Music Issue at House of Vans Brooklyn on June 2, 2017 in New York City. | Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Chicago-based rapper Cupcakke is in the hospital undergoing evaluation after posting a suicidal message on Twitter Monday.

According to the BBC, Chicago Police confirmed that the 21-year-old rapper (real name Elizabeth Harris) “was taken to hospital for a ‘mental evaluation’ rather than injuries.” The story adds that several of her close friends contacted Chicago police to do a wellness check on the artist after she tweeted she was going to commit suicide.

Members of the music industry shared their concern and support for Cupcakke via Twitter, including Iggy Azalea who wrote, in part, “I understand how hopeless and overwhelmed with negativity we can sometimes feel.”

Sending love to @CupcakKe_rapper ❤️ I understand how hopeless and overwhelmed with negativity we can sometimes feel.

I hope you'll take some time with those that really know YOU best;

then when you're ready come back stronger than ever! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 8, 2019

On her Instagram account, Cupcakke supplemented the tweet with the statement, “Thank you for everything y’all have done for me I really appreciate it.”