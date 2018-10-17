Curtain Call — ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and more theater previews, openings Oct. 19-25

Betty Buckley stars as Dolly Levi in the national touring production of "Hello, Dolly!" | Julieta Cervantes Photo

“Hello, Dolly!”: Tony Award-winning actress Betty Buckley stars in the revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman’s classic musical. When it opened on Broadway in 2017 (with Bette Midler in the lead), the show, which pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion, received rave reviews. So it’s a good sign that the entire creative team from the Broadway production is on hand for the national tour including director Jerry Zaks and choreographer Warren Carlyle. Previews begin Oct. 23, opens Oct. 24; to Nov. 17. Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, $27-$98; broadwayinchicago.com

“The Adventures of Robin Hood”: A modern twist on the medieval legend with a cast of three performing all the roles; directed by Adrian Danzig. Preview Oct. 19, opens Oct. 20; to Nov. 24. Adventure Stage Chicago at Vittum Theater, 1012 N. Noble, $7-$17; adventurestage.org

“Bunnicula”: Musical based on the popular children’s book by Deborah and James Howe. Preview Oct. 20, opens Oct. 21; to Nov. 25. Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood, $15; lifelinetheatre.com

“Candida”: In George Bernard Shaw’s play, a woman must choose between her husband or the young poet vying for her affections; directed by Barbara Zahora. Opens Oct. 20; to Nov. 12. ShawChicago Theater at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $40; shawchicago.org

“Cosmologies”: David Rabe’s existential absurdist comedy about a young man whose negotiation for a date goes very wrong; directed by Michael Patrick Thornton. Previews begin Oct. 19, opens Oct. 28; to Dec. 9. Gift Theatre, 4802 N. Milwaukee, $35-$50; visit gifttheatre.org

“Fight Night”: The Belgium theater collective Ontroerend Goed’s examination of free will and politics. Previews begin Oct. 23, opens Oct. 25; to Nov. 4. Chicago Shakespeare at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $38-$56; chicagoshakes.com

“Flamenco Passion”: Compania Flamenca Eduardo Guerrero combines flamenco with classical and contemporary Spanish dance, ballet and contortion. Oct. 21. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $45, $49; atthemac.org

“Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies”: Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm’s play about two black teenagers — one street savvy, the other a smart prep-schooler — who find their worlds overlapping; directed by Mikael Burke. Previews begin Oct. 20, opens Oct. 24; to Nov. 17. First Floor Theater at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25; firstfloortheater.com

“Lady in Denmark”: Dael Orlandersmith’s music-infused tribute to the healing power and inspiration of Billie Holiday’s music; stars Linda Gehringer, directed by Chay Yew. Previews begin Oct. 19, opens Oct. 29; to Nov. 18. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $15-$45; goodmantheatre.org

“Love’s Labour’s Lost”: Shakespeare’s comedy is a battle of the wits as all involved learn lessons in friendship, integrity and love; directed by Dylan S. Roberts. Previews begin Oct. 24; opens Oct. 29; to Nov. 18. Invictus Theatre at The Frontier, 1106 W. Thorndale, $20; invictustheatreco.com

“Master Class”: Janet Ulrich Brooks stars in Terrence McNally’s look at one of opera’s most formidable talents — Maria Callas; directed by Nick Bowling. Previews begin Oct. 19, opens Oct. 25; to Dec. 9. TimeLine Theatre at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont; $42.50-$56.50; timelinetheatre.com

“The Scientific Method”: World premiere of Jenny Connell Davis’ comedy-drama about a scientist on the verge of a scientific breakthrough until a handsome grad student upsets the balance of her lab. Previews begin Oct. 19, opens Oct. 30; to Dec. 2. Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge, $28; rivendelltheatre.org

“There Is No Power for the Electric Chair”: In Alexander Sekulov’s drama, two men, a convict and an executioner, find themselves in a predicament. Opens Oct. 21, to Nov. 5. Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland, $10-$15; trapdoortheatre.com

“Women of Soul (With a Tribute to the Queen)”: A look at some of the women of soul music including Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, Tina Marie and Aretha Franklin. Previews begin Oct. 20, opens Oct. 28; to Jan. 27. Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark, $55, $65; blackensemble.org