Curtain Call: ‘La Ruta’ at Steppenwolf and other previews, openings Dec. 7-13

The cast of "La Ruta" at Steppenwolf Theatre: Isabella Gerasole (from left) Sandra Delgado (seated) and director Sandra Marquez. SECOND ROW, left to right): Laura Crotte, Cher Alvarez, Alice da Cunha. BACK ROW (left to right) Karen Rodriguez; Charin Alvarez and Mari Marroquin. | Michelle Nolan Photo

PICK OF THE WEEK

“La Ruta”: Since 1993 hundreds of young women have disappeared from the Mexican border city Ciudad, Juarez, their bodies later found in the surrounding desert. Playwright Isaac Gomez steps into this world for his new drama “La Ruta (“The Route).” He listened to and was inspired by the testimonies of women who work in the U.S.-owned factories in Ciudad and was compelled to tell their stories, promising they “would be heard by as many people as humanly possible.” Sandra Marquez directs the Latinx cast. Previews begin Dec. 13, opens Dec. 20; to Jan. 27. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20-$89.

More theater/dance:

“60 Songs in 60 Seconds”: In a wild musical celebration for the holidays, an ensemble of musicians and artists create a quick music collage. Dec 13-15. The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland, $15; neofuturists.org

“Duke It Out! Nutcracker”: The Music Institute of Chicago collaborates with Dance Chicago for this family concert. Dec. 8. Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston, $5.

“The Full Monty”: David Yazbek and Terrence McNally’s musical about a group of unemployed steelworkers who come up with a bold way to earn some quick cash; directed by Fred Anzevino. Previews begin Dec. 7, opens Dec. 10; to Jan. 27. Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, 721 Howard, Evanston, $39, $44; theo-u.com

“The Magic of the Nutcracker”: Dancenter North’s 30th anniversary staging of the ballet classic. Dec. 8. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $15-$36; geneseetheatre.com

“A Magical Cirque Christmas”: Illusions and acrobatics performed to holiday music. Dec 7. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, Joliet, $39-$73; rialtosquare.com. Dec. 9. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $43-$103.

“Miracle on 34th Street – A Radio Play”: The story of how a department store Santa changes the lives of a mother and her young daughter. Opens Dec. 8; to Dec. 22. The Artistic Home Theatre, 1376 W. Grand, $20.

“The Nutcracker”: Ballet Chicago presents the holiday classic. Opens Dec. 7; to Dec. 16. Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, $17-$47.

“The Nutcracker”: Ballet Legere’s staging features guest artists from the Cincinnati Ballet. Dec. 8-9. Dominican University, 7900 W. Division, River Forest, $24, $29.

“Old Woman Broods”: Tadeusz Rozewicz’s dark satire about a woman’s struggle against an unchecked power that is destroying the world; directed by Nicole Wiesner. Opens Dec. 13; to Jan. 19. Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland, $20, $25.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — The Musical”: The holiday classic that speaks to the misfit in us all. Dec. 7. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River, Rosemont, $25-$75.

“The Second City’s Dysfunctional Holiday Revue”: Seasonal satire from the comedy troupe. Dec. 8. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $32-$46; atthemac.org

“Tidings of Tap”: Chicago Tap Theatre’s celebration of tap and the holiday season. Dec. 9. North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie, Skokie, $25-$41.

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.