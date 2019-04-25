Curtain Call — ‘Matilda,’ I Am… Fest and more theater openings April 26-May 2

Natalie Galla (pictured) performs the title role at select performances of "Matilda" at the Drury Lane Theatre. | Brett Beiner

PICK OF THE WEEK

“Matilda the Musical”: The regional premiere of Dennis Kelly, Tim Minchin and Chris Nightingale’s Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book about a precocious young bookworm named Matilda who faces many obstacles in both family and school. At home, her family does not appreciate her, and, at school, the headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, loves to punish children who break the rules. Audrey Edwards and Natalie Galla share the role of Matilda, with Eben K. Logan as Miss Honey, the kind teacher who befriends her, and Sean Fortunato as mean Miss Trunchbull, whose reign of terror is about to end. Directed and choreographed by Mitch Sebastian. Previews begin April 26, opens May 2; to June 23. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $55-$70; drurylanetheatre.com

“American Girl Live”: Musical with American Girl characters celebrating the power of girls and the strength of friendship. Previews begin April 30, opens May 1; to May 12. Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut, $39-$79; broadwayinchicago.com

“Coriolanus”: A staged reading of Shakespeare’s least known tragedy about the Roman leader who was a fearless soldier but a reluctant leader. May 2-3. Midsommer Flight at Uncommon Ground Edgewater, 1401 W. Devon, Free; midsommerflight.com

“Dames at Sea”: Musical about a Broadway wannabe who arrives in New York City with a pair of tap shoes and hope in her heart; directed by Linda Fortunato. Previews begin May 2, opens May 5; to June 2. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge, Munster, Ind., $42-$46; theatreatthecenter.com

“Fast Food Chain”: Playwright Andrew Marikis, with the help of Chicago area students, reimagines an African folktale in this story of a family wrestling with the pressures of food insecurity; directed by Daryl Brooks. Preview April 26, opens April 27; to May 18. Adventure Stage Chicago at Vittum Theater, 1012 N. Noble, $12-$17; adventurestage.org

I Am…Fest: Features film screenings, play readings, dance and playwriting workshops and the International 10-Minute Play Showcase with works by Dominique Morrisseau, Nambi E. Kelley, TS Hawkins, Lisa Langford, Winsome Pinnock, Yolanda Mercy, Loy A. Webb and Mojisola Adebayo. April 27-29. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Events are free, but RSVP required; $10 (10-Minute Play Showcase); goodmantheatere.org.

International Voices Project: The five-week celebration of international plays features reading of more than a dozen works by playwrights from around the world. May 2-June 4. Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio, Free; ivpchicago.org

“Killing Game”: Eugene Ionesco’s drama set in a town overrun by plague and a chaotic state of paranoia, hypocrisy and opportunism; directed by Dado. Previews begin May 2; opens May 12; to June 23. A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells, $30-$40; aredorchidtheatre.org

“Love, Loss and What I Wore”: Delia Ephron and Nora Ephron’s adaptation of Ilene Beckerman’s book about women, clothes and memory. Opens April 26; to May 19. Saint Sebastian Players at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, $20; saintsebastianplayers.org

“Mad Beat Hip & Gone”: Steven Dietz’s play about two young men who, after meeting Jack Kerouac in a bar, trail the Beat poets west to California; directed by Jess Hutchinson. Previews begin April 27, Opens May 4; to June 1. Promethean Theatre at The Edge Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa, $30; prometheantheatre.org

“Miracle on South Division Street”: Tom Dudzick’s comedy about a family legend that is brought into question; directed by Steve Scott. Preview May 2, opens May 3; to June 2. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $40; btechicago.com

New Faces Sing Broadway NOW: Porchlight Music Theatre presents the next generation of theater artists performing songs from “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “The Band’s Visit” and more; directed by Christopher Pazdernik. April 29 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston, $35. April 30 at Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario, $55, includes pre-show reception; porchlightmusictheatre.org

“Reverse Gossip”: Playwright Barrie Cole’s new work inspired by the one-sided phone conversations she could eavesdrop on in public; directed by Jen Moniz. Opens April 26; to May 11. Walnut Spaceship Studio, Bridgeport Arts Center, 1200 W. 35th, $20; reversegossip.brownpapertickets.com

“The Undeniable Sound of Right Now”: BJ Jones directs Laura Eason’s play about a legendary rock club owner trying to fend off the next big thing in music as it threatens to destroy his legacy. Previews begin May 2, opens May 6; to June 16. Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $43, $46; raventheatre.com

Winifred Haun and Dancers: Performances of four new works-in-progress plus a reimagined version of “I Am (Not) This Body.” April 26-28. Links Hall, 3111 N. Western, $12-$40; linkshall.org

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.