Curtain Call: ‘The Steadfast Tin Soldier’ and more previews, openings Nov. 2-8

SHOW OF THE WEEK

“The Steadfast Tin Soldier — A Christmas Pantomime”: Anyone who is familiar with director Mary Zimmerman’s work knows she has an uncanny ability to transform stories for the stage. Her newest piece promises more of the same. Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s story, Zimmerman concocts a spectacle about the unlikely adventures of a little tin soldier. It’s a new family-friendly holiday tradition in the making. Previews begin Nov. 7, opens Nov. 17; to Jan. 13. Lookingglass Theatre, Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan, $45-$85; lookingglasstheatre.org

OTHER SHOWS

“The Better Half”: A dance-theater adaptation of George Cukor’s 1944 psychological thriller “Gaslight”; co-created and co-directed by Julia Rhoads and Leslie Danzig. Preview Nov. 2, opens Nov. 3; to Nov. 17. Lucky Plush Productions at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted, $40; steppenwolf.org

“Ghosts”: Henrik Ibsen’s drama about a woman striving to finally bury her late husband’s long-festering secrets; directed by Erin Murray. Previews begin Nov. 7, opens Nov. 10; to Dec. 10. Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr, $35, $40; redtwist.org

“Holiday Inn”: Inspired by the classic film, the musical features a score by Irving Berlin; directed by Denis Jones. Previews begin Nov. 7, opens Nov. 14; to Jan. 6. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire; $50-$60; marriotttheatre.com

“Mansfield Park”: Kate Hamill’s adaptation of the classic Jane Austin tale about the quest for romance; directed by Stuart Carden. Previews begin Nov. 8, opens Nov. 16; to Dec. 16. Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $30-$88; northlight.org

“Peter Pan”: In a whirlwind of creativity, beats and feats, a cast of two actors brings to life the story of the boy who won’t grow up. Previews begin Nov. 3, opens Nov. 5; to Dec. 23. Bros Do Prose at Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport, $20; mercurytheaterchicago.com

Red Clay Dance Company: Performing “EKILI MUNDA/What Lies Within” by choreographers Vershawn Sanders-Ward and Jonas Byaruhanga. Nov. 8-10. Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, 1306 S. Michigan, $30; dance.colum.edu

“The Safe House”: Kristine Thatcher’s drama about a woman who returns to her home town and realizes she must look at the safest place she’s ever known in a new way; directed by Terry McCabe. Previews begin Nov. 2, opens Nov. 11; to Dec. 16. City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $32; citylit.org

“Siegfried”: The third part of Richard Wagner’s epic “Ring of the Nibelung” cycle features young Siegfried on an adventure-filled journey to manhood. Opens Nov. 3; to Nov. 16. Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker, $129-$349; lyricopera.org

“’Twas the Night Before Christmas”: Ken Ludwig’s modern take on the classic tale. Preview Nov. 3, opens Nov. 4; to Dec. 30. Emerald City Theatre at Broadway Playhouse, Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut, $12-$29; broadwayinchicago.com

“Twelfth Night”: Shakespeare’s romantic comedy; directed by Michael Halberstam. Previews begin Nov. 7, open Nov. 14; to Dec. 16. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$80; writerstheatre.org