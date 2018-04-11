Curtain Call — Theater and dance previews, openings April 13-19, 2018

Soprano Angela Mortellaro, who plays the title character of Rita in the opera Chicago Opera Theater's "Il Pigmalione & Rita" performs a scene during a rehearsal Monday, April 9, 2018 at the Studebaker Theater. | Erin Brown/Sun-Times

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance performances and opening nights for April 13 to 19, 2018.

“A Blue Island in the Red Sea”: World premiere docudrama that exposes the history Chicagoans often try to forget; written and directed by Anthony Moseley. Previews begin April 12, opens April 18; to May 20. Collaboraction Studios, Flat Iron Arts Building, 1579 N. Milwaukee, $15-$30; collaboraction.org

“Disaster! — A ‘70s Disaster Movie Musical!”: It’s 1979 and New York’s hottest A-listers attend the opening of the Barracuda floating casino and discotheque. What could possibly go wrong? Previews begin April 12, opens April 19; to May 6. Chicago Theatre Workshop at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, $32.50, $42.50; chicagotheatreworkshop.org

“Frost/Nixon:” Peter Morgan’s drama about the now infamous meeting between David Frost and Richard Nixon; directed by Scott Weinstein. Previews begin April 18, opens April 21; to May 20. Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr, $35, $40; redtwist.org

“Grand Hotel”: John D. Glover directs the musical set in 1928 Berlin at the elegant Grand Hotel where eccentric guests roam the halls. Previews begin April 15, opens April 21; to May 28. Kokandy Productions at Theatre Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $40; kokandyproductions.com

“Hay Fever”: Noel Coward’s classic comedy about four eccentric members of a British family and their outlandish behavior when they each invite a guest to spend the weekend; directed by Barbara Zahora. Preview April 14, opens April 15; to May 7. ShawChicago at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn. Tickets, $35; shawchicago.org

“Il Pigmalione & Rita”: Two works by Gaetano Donizetti are woven together for an exploration of love, fantasy and the blurry lines between them. Opens April 14; to April 22. Chicago Opera Theater at Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan, $45-$145; chicagooperatheater.org

“Natural Affection”: William Inge’s drama about a woman who fears the return of her son will disrupt the life she has built in his absence. Previews begin April 12, opens April 15; to May 20. Eclipse Theatre at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, $30; eclipsetheatre.com

“TV & Me”: Mike Toomey recalls and recreates classic television moments. April 14. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, $30, $35; metropolisarts.com